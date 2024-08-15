Monrovia — The National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) has issued an alert regarding the spread of the Monkeypox virus (Mpox) in West and Central Africa, with five confirmed cases already recorded in Liberia this year. The announcement comes as the World Health Organization (WHO) categorizes the outbreak as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) under the International Health Regulations (2005) (IHR).

NPHIL disclosed that the cases in Liberia have been reported in three counties, heightening the nation's need for enhanced surveillance and preventive measures. Neighboring countries such as Nigeria and Côte d'Ivoire have also confirmed new cases recently, raising regional alarm.

Mpox, caused by the Monkeypox virus, shares the same viral family as smallpox. The virus is transmitted through direct skin-to-skin contact, sexual contact involving bodily fluids or lesions around sensitive areas like the anus or vagina, and respiratory secretions. Typical symptoms include fever, chills, headaches, swollen lymph nodes, and muscle aches.

Given the contagious nature of the virus and its rapid spread across multiple countries, NPHIL has committed to intensifying its outbreak preparedness efforts. In collaboration with the Ministry of Health, NPHIL plans to activate response measures aimed at containing any potential outbreak in Liberia.

In the meantime, the public is strongly urged to follow preventive guidelines, which include frequent hand-washing, avoiding sexual contact with individuals showing Mpox symptoms, and steering clear of close contact with suspected cases. The public is also advised to minimize interactions with animals and immediately report any suspected symptoms to the nearest medical facility.

As Liberia navigates the ongoing threat posed by the Mpox outbreak, the government and health authorities are ramping up their readiness to prevent a broader crisis.