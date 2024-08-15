Nigeria: We'll Probe Nigeria's Loss in Olympics - Sports Minister

John Enoh, Minister of Sports Development, has said that all the problems that led to Team Nigeria's loss in the Olympics will be thoroughly investigated.

Enoh stated this during an interview on Channels TV's Politics Today.

He said he would receive a report on the matter soon.

The minister said that he did not expect Team Nigeria to come back from the Olympics without a medal.

He blamed the loss on lack of motivation, saying all Nigerian athletes who participated in the games were well paid.

He said over N8bn was spent on the competition, saying some of the athletes were paid in advance.

Enoh said, "The Ministry of Sports Development under my watch will thoroughly probe every matter that has been the problem. We will not ignore it. We will deal with it head on."

However, Enoh called for the reformation of the sporting federations.

He said that the federations picked athletes they thought were good enough for any game.

He added, "The federations are very strong in their defence of what decisions they make. They guard what they do so jealously that any attempt by any minister to reach out in things like this is considered interference.

"My responsibility is to prosecute the games at international competitions. Under my leadership, I tried to avoid most of the pitfalls that have bedevilled our sporting competitions and engagement internationally for the last several years."