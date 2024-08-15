Nigeria: Emirate Strips Bauchi Senator of Traditional Title for Criticizing Governor

The Bauchi Emirate Council has stripped Senator Shehu Umar Buba of his traditional title of 'Majidadin Bauchi' over alleged disrespect to Governor Bala Mohammed.

Buba, who represents Bauchi South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), while Bauchi is under the control of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The lawmaker recently criticised Bauchi governor for tackling President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the recent #EndBadGovernance protests.

Mohammed had described Tinubu's speech during the protest as empty, criticising his handling of the nation.

But Buba fired back at the governor, saying the president is not in the same category with Mohammed.

He said he and the governor belong to the same political category and were mentees of former Governor Isa Yuguda.

Buba accused Mohammed of being responsible for hardship in the state, alleging that the governor shortchanged the people by not distributing 70 trucks of guinea corn, 70 trucks of fertiliser and 20 trucks of rice donated by the federal government.

But Mukhtar Gidado, Special Adviser on Media to Governor Mohammed, denied these allegations, emphasising that the aid would be distributed free of charge as intended.

"The donations are being processed for distribution. A committee, chaired by the Emir of Jama'are, has been established to oversee this," Gidado had said.

In a letter dated August 14, 2023, and addressed to the Senator Buba, the Emirate announced that it had withdrawn the lawmaker's title.

The latter was signed by Nasiru Musa on behalf of the Emirate's Secretary.

The letter said during a meeting of the Emirate Council chaired by the Emir of Bauchi, the Senator's alleged misdemeanour was deliberated upon and the decision to derobe him as a traditional title holder was arrived at.

The council specifically accused Senator Umar of disrespecting and humiliating the Bauchi State governor, actions it said were at variance with the teachings and culture of Bauchi Emirate.