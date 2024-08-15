Nigeria: NNPC Uncovers 63 Illegal Refineries Amid Concerns Over Port Harcourt Refinery

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has announced the discovery and confiscation of products from 63 illegal refineries in the past week.

The development was revealed in a documentary released by the oil company on Wednesday, which highlighted the ongoing battle against crude oil theft in the country.

According to the NNPCL, a total of 177 incidents were recorded between August 3 and 9, involving illegal activities such as pipeline connections and oil theft. The incidents were reported by various sources, including Tantita Security Services (TSS), Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL), Maton Engineering Company, NNPC Operating Ltd, NNPC Command and Control Centre, and government security agencies.

The 63 illegal refineries were discovered and confiscated in Bayelsa, Rivers, Abia, Imo, and Delta States, with a vandalised and barricaded oil wellhead also uncovered in Bayelsa State.

The NNPCL further disclosed that during the week under review, 19 illegal pipeline connections were recovered, and repairs were carried out at different locations in Bayelsa and Rivers States. Additionally, 17 vehicles and 15 wooden boats carrying stolen crude oil were seized in communities across Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, and Akwa Ibom States. The company also reported the arrest of 16 suspects in connection with the incidents.

LEADERSHIP reports that the developments came amid mounting concerns over the delay in the commencement of operations at the Port Harcourt Refinery. The refinery, managed by the Port Harcourt Refining Company, has faced multiple postponements, with the latest promise from NNPCL's Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari, stating that the refinery would begin operations in early August. However, as the month approaches its end, the refinery remains inactive, raising fears of yet another unfulfilled promise by the national oil company.

LEADERSHIP also reports that Kyari had previously assured the Senate in July that the Port Harcourt Refinery would be operational by early August, with the Kaduna and Warri Refineries expected to follow by December. He confidently declared, "I can confirm to you, Mr Chairman, that by the end of the year, this country will be a net exporter of petroleum products." Despite the assurances, there has been no official explanation from the NNPCL regarding the latest delay.

The ongoing issues surrounding crude oil theft have also drawn criticisms from prominent figures, including billionaire businessman Tony Elumelu.

LEADERSHIP recalls that in a recent interview with the Financial Times of London, Elumelu expressed frustration over the inability of the government and security agencies to identify and apprehend those responsible for the theft of Nigeria's crude oil. He revealed that oil thieves continue to siphon off 18 percent of the crude produced from his field, stating, "This is oil theft; we are not talking about stealing a bottle of Coke that you can put in your pocket. The government should know; they should tell us."