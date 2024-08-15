Nigeria: CSO Seeks Justice for Defunct APC Women Presidential Campaign Council

The Centre for Leadership Legacy International has raised the alarm over the perceived marginalization of the defunct Tinubu/Shettima Women's Presidential Campaign Council, a key bloc within the All Progressive Congress (APC), despite their instrumental role in securing the party's victory in the 2023 presidential election.

The centre also urged President Bola Tinubu, First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, Vice-President Kashim Shettima and his wife to take immediate and decisive action to integrate the group's members into the government, not only as a matter of fairness but also to foster trust and ensure a stable future.

The group emphasised that the appeal was intended to prompt President Tinubu to acknowledge and appreciate the significant contributions of these women, and to ensure their meaningful integration into key roles in government, thereby fostering a culture of inclusivity, recognition and equal opportunities.

The call was contained in a statement signed by the Centre's Lead Director, Comrade Omonu Gowon-Nelson, highlighting significant sacrifices, including financial contributions and personal risks, to support the party's success from the campaigns to the general election.

According to Omonu, a recent investigation carried out by the centre revealed the discontentment among "members from the defunct Tinubu/Shettima Women's Presidential Campaign Council, despite their loyalty, dedication and commitment to the party's cause".

He said: "The defunct campaign team, headed by the trio former First Lady Aisha Buhari and co-led by Senator Remi Tinubu and Mrs. Nana Shettima, vice-president's wife, in the build up to the 2023 general election, never anticipated the treatment they would face from the very administration they worked assiduously to elect, despite their sacrifices.

"We at the Centre for Leadership recognise the vital role these group of women played in the party's victory, and are compelled by our commitment to democratic principles, believing that a fair reward system should be an ingrained culture of this administration, rather than a privilege reserved for a select few who have contributed little or nothing to party's success."

He expressed worries that there have been muted complaints that the defunct Tinubu/Shetimma women's campaign groups, who actively supported the party during the elections, "have been neglected and left to fade into obscurity, only to be remembered when their support is needed again in the next election cycle".

He lamented that: "The president's approach to recognising and rewarding contributions has been woefully inadequate and dismissive of the women's tireless efforts and sacrifices, especially after the elections."

Omonu maintained that those who labour in promoting a political party's vision and agenda during elections should be the first to reap the rewards of their efforts when appointments are made, provided they possess the necessary qualifications and expertise to excel in their roles.

"This tenet of democratic practice, universally observed, ensures that loyalty and hard work are recognised and valued. The Tinubu administration should embrace this ideal, acknowledging that those who contribute to a party's success should share in its spoils, fostering a sense of ownership and motivation among party faithful.

"In the run up to the 2023 elections, Nigerians saw how these dedicated supporters who valiantly stood as a bulwark against the onslaught of opposition attacks, fervently defended Bola Ahmed Tinubu's candidacy. Yet, in the aftermath of the elections, these formidable forces have been abandoned, their unwavering loyalty and tireless efforts seemingly forgotten.

"These women have not only paid their dues, they have demonstrated extraordinary loyalty and devotion to the party, with some making the ultimate sacrifice with their lives and even life savings, contributing millions of naira to fund the campaign. They travelled the length and breathe of this country, putting their lives at risk. Yet, in the wake of victory, they face a bitter reality of neglect.

"Consequently, they merit appointment to key positions in ministries, departments and agencies, given their exceptional qualifications and competence. It is crucial to consider how their exclusion would be perceived by women in opposing parties. How will they maintain credibility and face those who have defected to the same party they fiercely opposed and got appointments under their very nose, when these dedicated women are overlooked for roles they are eminently suited for?" He said.

Omonu noted that other campaign organisations under the APC were integrated into the government structure several months ago, while the Women Campaign Council was inexplicably excluded.

He further expressed worries over the seeming apathy of the Office of the First Lady and the allegation that she has turned her back on her fellow women who helped her sailed through the stormy weather.

"The failure to harness the potential of these women to promote inclusivity, rewards and equality is a glaring omission that requires urgent attention.

"Again, the persistently skewed appointment process has heightened our concerns, making it distressing to behold a reward mechanism that callously disregards the invaluable efforts of women, particularly mothers, who ought to be championed and empowered," Omonu added.

He, however, encouraged President Tinubu to uphold his renowned reputation for reliability and translate his words into tangible actions, while appealing to the First Lady and other stakeholders to engage in constructive dialogue and meaningful outreach to narrow the gap between themselves and the people.

"We appeal to the party to recognise the value and worth of these women, who formed the backbone of political support groups, mobilized communities, drove grassroots engagement and provided critical support to candidates.

"The Centre for Leadership stands in solidarity with these women and will continue to advocate for their rights and recognition. We urge the First Lady to build upon this initial gesture by these women to spearhead more substantial initiatives that tackle the entrenched challenges facing women, fostering meaningful dialogue, and promoting tangible change.

"Only then can we build a more vibrant democracy that truly represents the voices and aspirations of all citizens. One good turn deserves another," Omonu concluded.