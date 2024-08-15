Liberia: The Hypocrisy and Danger in Josiah Joekai's Actions - a Threat to National Reconciliation and Democratic Tolerance

editorial

The recent decision by Mr. Josiah Joekai, Director General of the Civil Service Agency (CSA), to terminate the employment of several Monrovia City Corporation (MCC) employees due to their Facebook posts made during the 2023 election campaign is a glaring example of intolerance, hypocrisy, and the dangers of weaponizing political power. This development is not just an administrative decision; it represents a slippery slope towards a culture of fear, suppression of free expression, and selective persecution in our already fragile democracy.

In a nation emerging from decades of conflict and political instability, such actions do more than undermine democratic values - they threaten to unravel the delicate fabric of unity we are struggling to maintain. Mr. Joekai's actions are symptomatic of a larger problem: the selective application of the law and administrative power for political gains. The move reeks of hypocrisy, given Mr. Joekai's own history of incendiary comments against former President George Weah and his administration. The very fact that someone who once spewed insults and refused to recognize the legitimacy of a sitting president is now punishing others for expressing their political beliefs is the height of irony and a blatant double standard.

Let us recall that during President Weah's administration, Mr. Joekai was an outspoken critic. He did not shy away from making degrading statements against the former President and even went as far as vowing never to recognize him as Liberia's legitimate leader. These are public records, not just hearsay. If those comments, riddled with disrespect and borderline incitement, were not met with termination or official sanctions, why should similar expressions of dissent against the current administration be punished with such severity?

This selective enforcement of penalties is not just unjust; it is emblematic of the politicization of the civil service, where loyalty to the ruling party takes precedence over professional standards, fairness, and the principles of democracy. Civil servants should be judged on their competence, ethical conduct, and adherence to the law - not on whether they toe the political line. The moment the civil service becomes a tool for political retribution, it ceases to function as a neutral institution and becomes a weapon for silencing dissent.

What is even more disheartening is that while these MCC employees are being dismissed for voicing their political opinions, there are officials and civil servants in the Unity Party-led government who freely take to social media to hurl insults and make disparaging statements against leaders and members of the opposition. Their actions, however, are conveniently ignored. The message being sent is clear: it is acceptable to insult, criticize, and even undermine the opposition, but doing the same against the ruling party is a cardinal sin that warrants severe punishment.

This double standard is toxic for any democracy. It perpetuates a culture of fear where citizens and public servants alike must censor themselves, lest they become victims of the government's heavy-handedness. It is an affront to the very principles of free speech and political plurality that Liberia's hard-won peace seeks to uphold. If this trend continues, it will breed resentment, deepen divisions, and push those who feel marginalized further away from constructive national dialogue.

Liberia is a youthful and politically charged country. With over 60% of the population under the age of 30, most of whom are active on social media, it is critical that the government fosters a culture of tolerance and inclusivity. The decision to remove young people from their jobs because of their political beliefs or expressions is not only disreputable; it is a recipe for chaos. In any civil society, dissent and debate are crucial ingredients for growth. When a government begins to stifle these elements, it creates an environment of tension and hostility that can easily spiral out of control.

History has shown that suppressing political expression, particularly among the youth, only breeds resistance and unrest. Liberia's past should serve as a stark reminder of the consequences of allowing political intolerance to go unchecked. The nation cannot afford to backslide into the dark days of political persecution and instability. What Mr. Joekai's decision represents is a return to that dangerous era - one in which government officials prioritize political loyalty over national reconciliation and the common good.

The Unity Party's rise to power in 2023 was by no means a landslide victory. With only a 2% margin, it is evident that Liberia remains deeply divided. Such a narrow victory necessitates urgent reconciliation efforts. It is a call for inclusivity, dialogue, and the healing of wounds that have long festered due to years of political antagonism. Yet, Mr. Joekai's actions run contrary to this need. Instead of fostering reconciliation, he is exacerbating divisions, deepening mistrust, and alienating a significant portion of the population who already feel marginalized.

Reconciliation is not just a political catchphrase; it is a deliberate process that requires tolerance, humility, and an understanding that every citizen, regardless of political affiliation, has a stake in the nation's future. By targeting individuals based on their political beliefs, Mr. Joekai is undermining the very foundation of national healing. His actions suggest that reconciliation is only for those who align with the ruling party, thereby rendering the concept meaningless.

This editorial is a strong call for President Joseph Boakai to intervene and reverse this decision. Silence on this issue will be interpreted as complicity and a tacit endorsement of the injustice being meted out to those who dare to express dissenting political views. President Boakai campaigned on a platform of unity, inclusion, and good governance. These values cannot be mere slogans; they must be reflected in the actions of those who serve under his administration. If the President allows this travesty to go unchecked, it will not only tarnish his legacy but also set a dangerous precedent for future administrations.

It is critical that the President sets the tone early in his administration - a tone that reflects respect for freedom of expression, tolerance for differing political opinions, and a commitment to fair and just governance. If this injustice is allowed to stand, it will embolden other officials to carry out similar acts of political persecution, leading to a culture of fear and silence. This is not the Liberia we fought for. This is not the Liberia we want for future generations.

The termination of these employees must be rescinded immediately. Liberia's progress depends on our collective ability to tolerate differing political opinions and create an environment where ideas can be freely expressed without fear of retribution. The actions of Mr. Joekai cannot stand unchallenged. They are a stain on our democracy and a betrayal of the ideals of justice and fairness that we aspire to uphold.

Liberians deserve better. We deserve a civil service that is impartial, a government that is fair, and a society where political expression is not criminalized. The country's future hinges on our ability to bridge divides, not widen them. Mr. Joekai's actions do nothing but tear at the seams of our fragile unity. It is time for President Boakai to act decisively and prove that his administration is committed to genuine reconciliation and democratic values. The eyes of the nation are watching. The time to act is now.