Liberia: NPHIL Confirms Monkeypox Outbreak, Urges Public to Take Preventive Measures

Monrovia — The National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) has reported an outbreak of the Monkeypox virus (Mpox) in several countries within the World Health Organization (WHO) African Region, predominantly in Central and West Africa.

The WHO has classified this Mpox outbreak as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) under the International Health Regulations (2005) (IHR).

According to NPHIL, Liberia has confirmed five cases of Mpox in three counties since the beginning of 2024. Recently, new cases have also been confirmed in neighboring countries such as Nigeria and Côte d'Ivoire.

Mpox is caused by the Monkeypox virus, which belongs to the same family of viruses as smallpox. It can be transmitted through direct skin-to-skin contact, sexual contact with bodily fluids or lesions around the anus, rectum, or vagina from an infected person, and through respiratory secretions and droplets, among other means. Symptoms of Mpox include fever, chills, headache, swollen lymph nodes, muscle aches, and more.

"Noting the nature of this outbreak and its rapid spread over several countries, the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) will heighten its surveillance system, strengthen its outbreak preparedness plan and will work in collaboration with the Ministry of Health to activate measures and specific response mechanism so as to address any impending outbreak of Mpox in Liberia," NPHIL said in a statement issued through its new Director General, Dr. Dougbeh Chris Nyan.

Meanwhile, NPHIL has urged the public to take preventive measures, including regular hand-washing, avoiding sexual contact with persons suspected of having Mpox symptoms, avoiding close contact with persons suspected of Mpox, avoiding contact with animals, and promptly reporting to the nearest medical facility if any Mpox symptoms are experienced or observed.