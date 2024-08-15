Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Welcomes New Chinese Ambassador

15 August 2024
The Accra Times (Accra)
By Gifty Danso

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday officially received the new Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Tong Defa, at a ceremony held at Jubilee House in Accra.

"President Akufo-Addo upon receiving the letters congratulated H.E. Defa and impressed upon him to discharge his duties in a manner that strengthens the bilateral relations between Ghana and China," a statement from the Foreign Affiars Ministry said.

During the event, Ambassador Defa presented his Letters of Credence, marking the beginning of his diplomatic mission in Ghana. His predecessor Lu Kun ended his tenure in May.

The ceremony was attended by Ghana's Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, along with senior officials from the Presidency, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, and staff from the Chinese Embassy in Accra.

