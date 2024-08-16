Nigeria: President Tinubu 'Not in Power for Wealth', Says VP Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has defended his principal, President Bola Tinubu, saying the latter was not in office to accumulate wealth but to make a positive impact on the nation.

Speaking at a book launch in Abuja, Shettima described the president as "the most demonised politician" in Nigeria with "a good soul".

The vice-president went on to compare his own home in Maiduguri favourably to Tinubu's residence in Lagos, saying the President has a modest building.

He also highlighted Tinubu's modest lifestyle, noting his simple dining habits and consistent use of a single wristwatch for a long time.

Shettima said, "the first time I went to his house at Bourdillon, I was looking forward to seeing a mansion comparable to Buckingham Palace, with gardens, and swimming pools, but there was nothing special about that house.

"My house in Maiduguri is better than the house in Bourdillon.

"And at the formative stage of the APC, we held a meeting in his house. They served us a variety of meals, but he opted to take garri with groundnut for lunch. Since I have known him, he has been using only one wristwatch, and in fact, I dress better than him.

"He doesn't even care. He has overcome all those odds to dress well. So, we need to rally around this poor man. He has taken some bold steps. The economy that we met was in a huge mess.

"But it wasn't for us; we were part of the Buhari administration; we cannot deny that. We belong to the political family. It's not about apportioning blame; it's about finding solutions to our nation's needs.

"We knew there were challenges. Forget about the politics being played by Atiku Abubakar and the Obi-dient crowd; they all said they were going to withdraw the fuel subsidy."

Shettima acknowledged economic challenges inherited from the previous administration but expressed confidence in the president's ability to address them.

He pointed to increasing oil exports and a stabilising currency as signs of economic improvement under Tinubu's leadership.

The vice-president called for national support for the president, saying, "We need to rally around this poor man."