Ghana: Elections 2024 - Mahama Pledges to Introduce National Prayer and Thanksgiving Day

The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, has announced his intention to establish an annual National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving if elected as president at the polls this December.

During a meeting with religious leaders in Ho, Volta Region, Mahama highlighted the significance of giving thanks in all situations, drawing on biblical teachings and examples from countries like the United States and Zambia, where he has participated in similar national events.

"God expects us to work hard to improve our circumstances, but we must also recognize the need to intercede for divine assistance. In countries like the United States and Zambia, I have attended national thanksgiving and prayer events, and I believe it's time we introduced a similar tradition in Ghana," he said.

He added that this national day would serve as a moment for the entire nation to reflect on its blessings and invoke further prosperity. "We will hold a national day of prayers for both the Christian and Muslim communities so that together we can intercede for Ghana's success and prosperity," he added.

Mahama also urged voters to choose leaders with integrity and transparency, stressing the impact of leadership decisions on the lives of citizens. Criticizing the current government's handling of the banking sector crisis, Mahama argued that different choices could have prevented the collapse of banks, which led to significant financial hardship for many Ghanaians.

"If I were president, I wouldn't have collapsed those banks, throwing thousands into hardship," he remarked.