Nigeria: Blackout Worsens in Bayelsa As Vandals Destroy 13 More Tower Lines

The authorities of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Port Harcourt region, has cried out to the Governors of Bayelsa and Rivers states, Senator Douye Diri and Sir Siminalayi Fubara respectively, over the rising cases of transmission lines vandalism and theft in the states.

Bayelsa State was thrown into darkness about three weeks ago due to extensive damage to the Owerri-Ahoada-Yenagoa 132KV double circuit transmission lines.

According to a statement signed by the General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, the recent destruction of the 13 transmission towers along the Ahoada-Yenagoa 132kV Double Circuit transmission line is a national disaster.

Mbah confirmed that the 13 vandalized towers were located in several communities, including Okobe in Ahoada East, Emezhi 1 in Ahoada West, and Mbiama in Ahoada West Local Government Areas of Rivers State, as well as the Igbogene community in Bayelsa State.

According to him, the incident was first reported by the Youth President of the Ukpeli Community in Rivers State on August 12, 2024 and the Port Harcourt region of the TCN, led by the General Manager of Transmission, Engr. Emmanuel Akpa, promptly visited the site near the TCN's Ahoada Transmission Substation to assess the situation.

The team confirmed that 13 towers, from T52 to T64, were affected by vandalism. Of these, nine towers have collapsed completely, while four are hanging precariously and could collapse at any moment.

Describing the incident as a national disaster, the Managing Director/CEO of the TCN, Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz, urged the governments of Rivers and Bayelsa states to assist the TCN in addressing the ongoing vandalism of its installations, which has become increasingly alarming and overwhelming.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He noted that the TCN had recently responded to the vandalism and subsequent collapse of towers T97 to T99 on the same line route on July 29, 2024, with work still ongoing to rebuild the vandalized towers.

"Additionally, a new contract was recently awarded for the reinforcement of towers 19-31 on the Ahoada-Yenagoa line, where tower members had been vandalized and stolen. Despite these ongoing efforts, the recent vandalism of the 13 towers presents a significant challenge to the TCN.

"It is important to note that the Ahoada-Yenagoa 132kV Double Circuit Transmission line is crucial for evacuating power from the Ahoada Transmission Substation to the Yenagoa Substation, which supplies electricity to the entire Bayelsa State.

"Given the extent of the destruction to the towers and the ongoing work on previously vandalized transmission towers, it may take several months for TCN to complete the rebuilding and stringing of the towers to restore power supply to the state.

"TCN once again appeals to security operatives, host communities, traditional rulers, state governments, and all stakeholders to collaborate with TCN in the fight against power installation vandalism."