Nigeria: Plan International Enrolls 7,000 Northern Kids in School

Plan International, a humanitarian organisation that advances children's rights and equality for girls in over 80 countries, has enrolled 7,000 out-of-school children in schools in three North Eastern states of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe.

The Project Coordinator of Plan International, Mr Gambo Daniel, disclosed this to newsmen at the end of a workshop organised by Plan International in collaboration with Save the Children and Education Cannot Wait held in Damaturu, Yobe State.

He said that in the last three years the 7,000 out-of-school children enrolled in public schools were selected from Adamawa, Borno and Yobe after they underwent nine months of non-formal education and mainstreamed into formal schools with kits.

In his remark, the Education Secretary of Bade LGA of Yobe State, Sabo Alhaji Usman Dan Yalwa, said with Plan International in the region, the number of out-of-school children had reduced drastically.