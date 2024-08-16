Nigeria: Mpox - Nigeria Intensifies Surveillance and Control Measures

In Nigeria, cumulatively, a total of 39 confirmed cases and zero deaths have been recorded across 33 States and the FCT, from the beginning of the year 2024.

Following the declaration of Mpox as a public health emergency of International Concern by the World Health Organisation (WHO), Nigeria has stepped up its efforts to combat the outbreak.

This was disclosed by the Director General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), Jide Idris, on Thursday in Abuja during a press briefing.

He stated that while 39 confirmed cases of Mpox have been recorded across 33 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) there are no deaths yet recorded. He, however, said five states are currently leading the infection chart.

He said: "In Nigeria, cumulatively, a total of 39 confirmed cases and zero deaths have been recorded across 33 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), from the beginning of the year 2024. Bayelsa (five), Cross River (five ), Ogun (four), Lagos (four), Ondo (three ), and Ebonyi (three) leading the pack."

Cholera update

Mr Idris, who also gave an update on cholera, stated that as of 11 August, a total of 5,951 suspected cholera cases and 176 deaths have been reported across 36 states and FCT, with 152 Local Government Areas (LGAs) affected.

He said the case fatality rate stands at 3.0 per cent. The data indicates a continued rise in cases nationwide, with children under five years being the most affected age group.

According to him, the trend of suspected cholera cases is expected to fluctuate and may persist until epidemic Week 37, consistent with patterns observed in previous outbreaks in Nigeria from 2020 to 2024. The current rainfall forecast suggests a potential increase in cases.

The outbreak is attributed to high rates of open defecation, leading to contamination of water sources through faecal matter runoff. To combat the outbreak, we will enhance both prevention strategies and case management measures to effectively address and mitigate the situation.

About Mpox

Mpox is a rare viral zoonotic infectious disease, endemic in several African countries, including the tropical rainforests of Central and West Africa. The exact reservoir of the virus remains unknown, although rodents, squirrels, and monkeys are suspected to play a role in transmission. The Mpox virus can spread from animal to human and from human to human.

Animal-to-human transmission may occur through direct contact with the blood, body fluids, skin, or mucosal lesions of infected animals, such as monkeys, squirrels, and rodents, potentially via a bite, scratch, handling, or consuming inadequately cooked or other products of infected bushmeat.

Human-to-human transmission occurs when an individual comes into contact with the virus from an infected person or materials contaminated with the virus, such as clothing or bedding.

Symptoms of the illness include fever, headache, body aches, weakness, swollen lymph nodes, and a rash. After approximately one to three days of fever, the rash erupts, initially on the face, then spreading to the body, with the face and palms/soles being predominantly affected. The rash can also occur in and around the genitals, making contact during sexual activity another mode of transmission.

Governments' efforts

The NCDC noted that in response to the outbreak, it is intensifying surveillance and control measures.

These include enhanced contact tracing and monitoring, a declaration by travellers who have been to countries with ongoing Mpox outbreaks, distribution of diagnostic protocols to port health services, high alert at international airports, seaports, and land borders, and training of healthcare workers on infection prevention and control measures.

The DG also revealed that Nigeria is also expecting to receive 10,000 doses of the Jynneos vaccine for high-risk groups.

He also urged the public to adhere to proven infection prevention and control measures, including avoiding contact with animals that may harbour the virus, frequent hand washing, and proper cooking of animal food products.

The National Mpox Technical Working Group continues to coordinate Mpox response activities, and the NCDC remains committed to providing evidence-based guidance to inform the country's next steps in safeguarding public health, he said.