Nigeria: Eight Months On, Ogun Doctors Demand Release of Abducted Colleague, Nephew

The President, Association of Resident Doctors, Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Abeokuta, Abdulgafar Kolade, has called for the immediate release of Ganiyat Popoola, a Senior Registrar at the National Eye Centre, Kaduna, and her nephew, Abdul-Mugniy Folaranmi, who have been held captive for almost eight months.

Mr Kolade spoke in Abeokuta during a peaceful protest held by members of the Association of Resident Doctors, Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Abeokuta, at the hospital premises, Aro, Abeokuta.

He expressed deep concern over the continued captivity of Mrs Popoola and her young nephew.

He noted that the prolonged detention of the medical professional and her family member has not only inflicted immense suffering on their loved ones, but also dealt a significant blow to the medical community and the patients who rely on Mrs Popoola's expertise.

"Dr Ganiyat Popoola is a respected medical professional dedicated to the service of humanity. Her abduction, alongside her husband and nephew seven months ago, has left a gaping hole in the lives of those who depend on her.

"While her husband was eventually released, Dr Popoola and Abdul-Mugniy remain in captivity, enduring unimaginable physical and psychological trauma," Mr Kolade stated.

He affirmed the urgency of securing their release, noting that the ongoing ordeal revealed the worsening insecurity in the country.

"The Association of Resident Doctors at Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Abeokuta, is appealing to the government, security agencies, and all relevant authorities to intensify efforts to secure the safe return of Dr Popoola and her nephew," he said.

The association also called on the kidnappers to release them unconditionally, stressing the profound humanitarian and ethical implications of their continued detention.

"We urge the kidnappers to recognise the inhumanity of their actions and release Dr Ganiyat and Abdul-Mugniy without further delay," Mr Kolade pleaded.

In a show of solidarity, the association also called on the general public to join in amplifying their voices against such acts of terror and violence.

"Let us stand together, show solidarity with the affected families, and press for immediate action. The essence of our humanity lies in our collective responsibility to protect one another.

"The association maintains that until Dr Popoola and Abdul-Mugniy are safely returned, the medical community and the nation at large will continue to suffer from their absence," Mr Kolade stressed.

The protest, organised by the Association of Resident Doctors, Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Abeokuta, is part of ongoing efforts to draw attention to the plight of Mrs Popoola and her nephew, and to plead for swift action from the authorities.