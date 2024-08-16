South Africa: Charges Withdrawn Against 95 Libyan Nationals - Deportation Next

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has withdrawn charges against 95 Libyans who were arrested at a suspected military camp in Mpumalanga last month.

The 95 were facing charges of Contraventions of the Immigration Act.

"The Acting Director of Public Prosecutions, Sonja Ntuli, reviewed all available evidence and the representations made on behalf of the accused and having considered the evidence and policy considerations, has decided to withdraw the charges preferred against all accused who were arrested at the military training camp in July 2024.

"The charges related to alleged misrepresentations made by the accused in their applications for study visas. There were other more serious allegations that [the] SAPS [South African Police Service] needed to look into," the NPA said on Thursday.

Other matters, according to the prosecutorial body, will be "dealt with administratively in terms of the Immigration Act and its Regulations by the Department of Home Affairs officials".

"Importantly, the SAPS (Directorate of Priority Crime Investigations) are proceeding with investigations against the planners, organisers and financiers of the military training camp. The NPA is working closely with DPCI to ensure that these alleged criminals are brought to justice as appropriate.

"The NPA has coordinated with its criminal justice partners and the 95 accused will be under the custody of the Department of Home Affairs that will facilitate the deportation process," the NPA concluded.