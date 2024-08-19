South Africa: Home Affairs Finalises Deportation of Libyan Nationals

The Department of Home Affairs says it has concluded its preparations to deport the 95 Libyan nationals who were arrested in White River, Mpumalanga, last month.

This comes after charges were dropped against 95 men who were arrested on suspicion of receiving training at an illegal military camp.

"They are scheduled to leave South Africa from the Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport this morning in a flight that has been paid for by the Libyan government," the department said in statement on Sunday.

The Home Affairs Minister, Dr Leon Schreiber, has since welcomed the swift conclusion of the deportation.

"I commend the Home Affairs officials and other law enforcement officers who worked tirelessly to ensure an expeditious deportation.

"We will continue to deploy all resources at our disposal to ensure that the country's immigration laws are respected and observed," said Schreiber.

Last week, the Minister said his department will not hesitate to act decisively to ensure that anyone who breaches the immigration laws of the country is processed through the courts and accordingly faces the consequences.

"Respect for the rule of law is sacrosanct," the Minister added.