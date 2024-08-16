Lesotho/South Africa: Khumalo Eager to See Fresh Talent As Amajimbos Prepare to Host Lesotho

15 August 2024
South African Football Association (Johannesburg)

This will be the first time Amajimbos host another nation in recent months after participating in away tournaments and international friendlies in Morocco and Colombia this year.

Coach Vela Khumalo is eager to see what the new pool of players will bring to the field and is hoping to work on new combinations as Amajimbos continue their preparations for the 2024 COSAFA U17 Championships, which will be held in December 2024.

"It is always exciting to play at home, and we really wish the supporters come out in numbers and rally behind this talented team. We have had tournaments outside of the country, and it will be nice to have our fans cheering for us," said Khumalo.

"We have had a great week of training with a rather big group of players, but this is nothing new especially at this level because we want to have a look at as many players as possible. One thing though, this country does not lack talent, and we have that in abundance with this group.

"Going into the two matches against Lesotho, we will be looking to try out new combinations and see how the new players adapt to what we have been working on this week. We want to give more players international caps at junior level because this is one of our main objectives, and this is to give them international experience before going to the big tournaments.

"We will also be looking to strengthen our attack and defense and ensure that all the players understand what it is to play for the badge."

Khumalo said they are looking forward to hosting Lesotho and the coach thanked the visitors for honouring the invite.

Amajimbos will play their two international friendly matches at the UJ Soweto Stadium. The first match will be played at 3pm on Friday, 16 August 2024, with the second match on Sunday, 18 August 2024.

Both matches will be broadcast live on the SAFA Facebook page, and entry is free to the public to come and witness stars in the making.

# SURNAME NAME TEAM

1 PAMA Sive Athenkosi Cape Town City

2 LESHILO Bokang Mamelodi Sundowns

3 MARELETSE Kamohelo Mamelodi Sundowns

4 GARCIA Ethan Joburg City

5 BOHLOKO Neo Kaizer Chiefs

6 HOLDEN Luke Mamelodi Sundowns

7 MCHUNU Ziyanda Kaizer Chiefs

8 STEVENS Selwyn Mamelodi Sundowns

9 MOKOKOSI Bokamoso Kaizer Chiefs

10 MZIMELA Khayalethu British Football Academy

11 BOOYSEN Hayden Ubuntu FC

12 MGOQI Anovuyo Cape Town City

13 WITBOOI Emile Cape Town City

14 DA SILVA Paulo University of Pretoria

15 MHLONGO Obama Amazulu

16 LONZI Sivuziwe Ubuntu FC

17 MADONDO Ayanda KZN Academy

18 DLEKEDLA Abulele Cape Town City

19 Keabetswe Morake Kaizer Chiefs

20 Omphemetse Sekgotho Sekgotho Mamelodi Sundowns

21

Tebogo

Mhlangeni AUGUSTO PALACIOS APPRENTICE

ACADEMY

22 Nthando Khensani Mazibuko TS Galalxy

23 Lebohang Dlamini

