On Thursday, the 2024-25 La Liga season kicked off with a thrilling 1-1 draw between Athletic Club and Getafe at San Mames.

In a battling 90 minutes, Nigeria's Chrisantus Uche made a memorable debut for Getafe, scoring the equalising goal and becoming a hero for his team.

The live match on StarTimes began cautiously, but Athletic broke the deadlock just before the half-hour mark with Oihan Sancet's stunning effort.

However, Getafe rallied after halftime, and Uche headed home Luis Milla's corner to seal a crucial point for his team.

Uche's journey to La Liga is nothing short of remarkable. The 21-year-old Nigerian joined Getafe from AD Ceuta on a four-year deal, becoming the third Nigerian to play for the club.

His rise from Nigeria's U-23 team to Spanish football has earned widespread recognition.

Uche's signing is a significant boost to Getafe, who aim to return to European competition after finishing 12th last season.

Despite a disappointing start for Athletic Club, Getafe will be thrilled with the point, and Uche's debut goal will be remembered as a highlight of the match.

It is expected that the La Liga will generate more interest among Nigerian and even global fans this season with the arrival of players like Kylian Mbappe, Kelechi Iheancaho and many other quality legs.