Ghana Athletics, GSA Officials Express Mixed Reaction Over Paris 2024 Games

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Athletics, Ms Philippina Frimpong, has described Ghana's performance in the sprint events at the just ended 2024 Olympic Games in Paris as 'bitter sweet' for Team Ghana.

She told Accra based Citinewsroom upon the team's arrival that the contingent'sfailureto qualify from the Men's 4x100 Relays came was a major blow that left everyone in camp disappointed.

"It was bitter sweet for all of us. The boys were happy, they were hyped, they were ready to go but sometimes, with relays, you just cannot predict. The relay is unpredictable, it doesn't matter how many times you work at it."

"We did everything we could and I know that Ghanaians are disappointed but I will tell you that they cannot be disappointed than those boys; that was their platform. Unfortunately, it didn't happen the way we planned it. They are upset, they are hurt, and they feel the pain of Ghanaians because they are also Ghanaians."

Ms Frimpong indicated that despite the disappointment, there were a lot of positives to take, adding that, "those may be the pillars upon which a stronger athletics team would be built."

"What we or the team needs now is the support of every Ghanaian. That is important in helping the athletes overcome the shock and disappointment. After that, they'll be back on the tracks with new attempts to make Ghana proud," she explained.

In a related development, the Ghana Swimming Association (GSA) President,Delphina Quaye,says the association was satisfied with the performance of the Ghanaian swimmers that competed at the Games.

Harry Stacey competed in the Men's 100 Metre Freestyle and Joselle Mensah in the Women's 50 Metre Freestyle.

However, both swimmers missed out on progressing to the semifinal stage; but according to Mrs Quaye,the performance was positive.