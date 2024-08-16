Ghana: Tension Mounts Between Farmers, Chiefs Over Farming in Desiri Forest Reserve

Tension is mounting between farmers, who cultivate crops within the Desiri Forest Reserve, near Tepa, in the Ahafo North Municipality of Ahafo Region, and some chiefs, overfarming on portion of the reserve.

The farmers, numbering about 1,000 claim that some thugs sent by the chiefs have been attacking them after they refused to heed the request by the chiefs to share their farm produce with them, because the land belongs to them.

According to farmers, the Forestry Commission (FC) allocated portion of the 65.5 km sqr reserve to them to grow cash crops like Cocoa, and food crops,like plantain, in order to reclaim the land destroyed by illegal mining and felling of tress.

However, the chiefs, on the other hand, said they were evicting the farmers because they, as custodians of the land were not consulted over the FC arrangement with the farmers.

They said the purpose for which government acquired their land had not been achieved because the reserve had been encroached upon by unscrupulous peoplewith some engaging in illegal mining.

But, for the intervention of the Asutifi South District Security Council (DISEC), the matter would have escalated into a full blown conflict.

At a meeting convened by the DISEC on Wednesday, to resolve the matter, both parties were prevailed upon to refrain from any form of violence and allow amicable settlement of the dispute.

A representative of the farmers, Mr Kwabena Amoah, said the farmers, who are residents of communities such as Abekwasi, Timberti, Akotousu, Owe and Parkisu, were doing legitimate business.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Nana Amoaten Tuffour, who represented the Akwaboa and Hia Traditional Councils, said the land which the Desiri forest reserve occupied was acquired by the government in 1952 for the sole purpose of a forest reserve.

He saidcurrently, the place had been encroached upon, hence their decision for the government to revert land back to them for their own use.

Nana Tuffour noted that the project had failed to achieve its full potential, and that they could not sit idle for their land to be taken away from the chiefs.

The Asutifi South District Executive, Robert Dwomo Mensah, who chaired the meeting, appealed to the chiefs to formally submit a petition through the FC, which had a member on the DISEC, for onward submission to the government.

According him, the government recognisedchiefs as custodian of the land and that government was ready to address their concerns

The DCE advised the people against taking the law into their own hands, to maintain peace in the area.

The 65.5 km sqr Desiri Forest Reserve share boundaries with Asutifi South and Atwuma and Ahafo Ano South District of Ashanti.