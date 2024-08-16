Nigeria: Lagos Diverts Traffic for Pedestrian Bridge Demolition in Ikeja

The Lagos State Government has announced plans to divert traffic at Ikeja Along Bus Stop between Ile Zik and Conoil Petrol Station on the Oshodi bound lane from Saturday, August 17th, to Sunday, August 18, 2024, between the hours of 12 midnight and 4:00 am daily.

The diversion is to allow for seamless and safe demolition of the old pedestrian bridge.

Consequently, from Ile Zik Bus Stop up to Conoil Petrol Filling Station on the Oshodi-bound side of the road, only one lane will be available to motorists to ensure safety.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi, explained that the traffic diversion will not affect motorists on the Dopemu/Abule Egba-bound side of the road during the course of the demolition, adding that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, will be on ground to manage vehicular movement and minimize inconveniences.

Osiyemi called for the cooperation of the motoring public, adding that the lanes will be cordoned off with jersey barriers and protective nets to keep motorists and commuters safe during the period of the demolition.

The commissioner urged motorists to be patient, as the closure is part of the traffic management plans for the safe removal of the old pedestrian bridge by the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, LAMATA.