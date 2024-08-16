South Africa: Home Affairs Welcomes Court Decision On 95 Libyans

16 August 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Department of Home Affairs has welcomed the court decision that the 95 Libyan nationals that were arrested in White River, Mpumalanga, be deported.

In that regard, Home Affairs Minister, Dr Leon Schreiber, has instructed the department to proceed with speed, while observing all the legal processes to ensure that the deportations are conducted swiftly.

This as the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) withdrew charges against the 95 who were arrested at a suspected military camp in Mpumalanga last month.

"Consequently, Home Affairs officials were in court to secure the confirmations for deportation from the Magistrate as this will pave the way for their deportation," the department said in a statement on Thursday.

Home Affairs officials are finalising logistics for the deportation.

"As indicated earlier, deportation was among the options Home Affairs considered working with other law enforcement authorities," it said, adding that it stands ready to send the group back to their home country.

"We will not hesitate to act decisively to ensure that anyone who breaches the immigration laws of the country is processed through the courts and accordingly faces the consequences. Respect for the rule of law is sacrosanct," said Minister Schreiber.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

