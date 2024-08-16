Nigeria Faces Critical Health Challenges, Says BHCPF

.. expresses worry as infant mortality rate stands at 69 in every 1,000 live births

The Director of Basic Health Care Provision Fund, BHCPF, Dr Mukhtar Muhammad, says Nigeria faces critical health challenges including a high maternal and infant mortality rate, even in the face of its significant evolution since the post-colonial era.

Hee expressed worry that Nigeria's infant mortality rate stands presenting at 69 in every 1,000 live births.

Dr Mukhtar Muhammad,who said these at a Ministerial Media Engagement in Abuja,regretted that the country has extreme high maternal mortality rate of 1,047 deaths per 100, 000 live births, with approximately 262,000 babies dying at birth each year.

Noting that under-five deaths have risen to 128 in 1,000 live births, he explained that the number was the second highest in the world.

Mukhtar Muhammad,who is also the Secretary, Ministerial Oversight Committee,MOC, described the development as worrisome.

To address the ugly development, especially at the basic health care level,Mohammad,who insisted that the nation's persistent poor health performance was worrisome, said strategic funding was required.

He regretted that Nigeria, which represents 2.4 per cent of the world's population, currently, however , contributes 10 per cent of global deaths for pregnant mothers.

According to him,the problems confronting Basic Health Care Provision Fund,were funding, governance, coordination, ownership and sustainability as well as financial management, weak health infrastructure and lack of human resources, among others.

He noted that the BHCPF was important for achieving the Universal Health Coverage,UHC by providing basic healthcare services to all Nigerians, particularly most vulnerable populations.

He spoke further:"With nearly 31 million children under five and 7 million births annually, the country struggles with inadequate health funding, often limited to 4-6% of the national budget".

"This falls short of the 15% health expenditure target set by the Abuja Declaration. The Basic Health Care Provision Fund, conceived in 2004 and implemented in 2014, aims to address these issues by enhancing health coverage, strengthening health systems, and reducing financial barriers".

According to him, substantial increases in domestic funding and strategic financial planning is essential to meet health objectives and ensure sustainable healthcare improvements in Nigeria.

He explained that the BHCPF operates through four main gateways, each tasked with specific functions to ensure effective use of funds.

Giving insights into BHCPF's mandate,he explained that the funds ensures that essential Primary Health Care,PHC services are available and accessible across all states, especially in rural and underserved areas, adding that subsidizing healthcare cost, reduces financial burden on households.

" BHCPF is a landmark initiative established under Section 11 of the National Health Act 2014. It represents Nigeria's commitment to achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by ensuring equitable access to a Basic Minimum Package of Health Services (BMPHS) for all Nigerians, particularly the vulnerable and underserved populations.

"The BHCPF aims to strengthen the Primary Health Care (PHC) system, provide emergency medical treatment, and enhance the nation's response to public health emergency.

"The BHCPF has several core objectives of ensuring that all Nigerians particularly the vulnerable have access to essential health services, reducing the financial burden on households.

"Among these is strengthening the functionality and capacity of PHC facilities across the country to deliver quality health services, as well as establishing and supporting emergency medical systems to provide timely and effective care",he said.