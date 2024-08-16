Nigeria: Immigration Officer Killed Over Communal Land Dispute in Niger State

The land dispute is between the Doko and Kupafu communities in Lavun Local Government Area of Niger State

An immigration officer, Isah Mohammed, has been killed in an incident the police have linked to a land dispute between two communities in Niger State.

Mr Mohammed of the Zhitsu Babi area of Doko was reportedly attacked on his farm by hoodlums suspected to be from the rival community over the land dispute between the Doko and Kupafu communities in Lavun Local Government Area of the state.

Community members told PREMIUM TIMES that the dispute had lingered for years without resolution.

The state's police spokesperson, Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the incident in a statement on Friday.

"On 14/8/2024 at about 1130hrs, it was reported at Doko Div that one Isah Mohammed of Zhitsu Babi area of Doko was attacked in the farm by some suspected irate youths of Kupafu village over the lingering farmland tussle.

"The victim was attacked and became unconscious. Police operatives from Doko Div rushed to the scene, but the miscreants had fled.

"The victim was taken to Umaru Sanda Ndayako General Hospital, Bida, where he was confirmed dead.

"However, investigation has commenced into the unfortunate incident to arrest the perpetrators of the act and ensure that justice is served," Mr Abiodun said in the statement.

On Friday, a member of one of the affected communities urged the police and the state government to quickly intervene to contain the situation before it escalates.