Nigeria: FG Announces Reforms to Strengthen Healthcare Regulations

The Federal Government has announced a set of reforms aimed at strengthening the regulation of healthcare facilities across Nigeria.

Dr Tunji Alausa, Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja at the inauguration of Medical Laboratory Regulation and Inspection against Quackery in Nigeria.

Alausa said that the move came in response to growing concerns over unregulated and substandard healthcare services that had plagued the country's health sector.

He emphasized the importance of ensuring that all healthcare facilities, particularly laboratories, adhered to stringent standards.

The minister highlighted recent revelations about illegal kidney harvesting rings operating in Abuja and other parts of the country, underscoring the urgent need for comprehensive oversight.

"In light of the shocking discoveries regarding the illegal activities in some healthcare facilities, it has become imperative that we enforce strict regulations to protect our citizens.

"We are committed to ensuring that every laboratory in Nigeria provides validated and reliable results, which are crucial for making sound healthcare decisions," he said.

He revealed that while doctors involved in the kidney harvesting scandal had been sanctioned, the implicated hospital remained operational due to the absence of a legal framework to shut down such facilities.

To address this gap, the minister announced plans to establish a National Health Facility Regulatory Agency, which would be tasked with monitoring and regulating all healthcare institutions in the country.

"The establishment of this agency will be a significant step forward in our efforts to protect the health and well-being of Nigerians.

"We will ensure that the agency is equipped with the authority to shut down any facility that fails to meet our standards, thereby safeguarding the public from harmful practices," he said.

He also called for collaboration across government agencies to support enforcement of the regulations.

He mentioned ongoing partnerships with the police and other relevant bodies to ensure that the laws were strictly enforced.

According to him, the government is determined in its mission to provide comprehensive healthcare to all citizens.

"We are not just drafting policies; we are implementing them and holding ourselves accountable to deliver results," he said.

As part of the regulatory reforms, the minister tasked the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN) with leading the charge in accrediting and monitoring laboratories.

He said that the initiative would serve as a model for broader regulatory efforts across the healthcare sector.

"We need to show the country that we can regulate effectively.

"Our goal is to instil confidence in our healthcare system, ensuring that every test result is accurate and every treatment decision is based on reliable data," he said.

He said that the comprehensive plan had been met with cautious optimism from stakeholders in the health sector, who had long advocated for stronger oversight and better governance.

He said that the reforms would, hopefully, mark a turning point in Nigeria's quest to build a robust and trustworthy healthcare system.

He urged the committee to create a functional inspection model, improve regulatory practices, strengthen inspection protocols, and identify sustainable funding sources.

The Registrar of MLSCN, Prof. Tosan Erhabor, emphasised the need to reassess and update current standards for medical laboratory inspections.

Erhabor said that over 70 per cent of medical diagnoses relied on laboratory investigations, highlighting the importance of accurate and reliable results.

According to him, current inspection models face issues such as poor monitoring, inadequate funding, and misconceptions about the necessity of inspections.

"The goals include developing a sustainable, cost-effective model for national laboratory inspections, and improving quality management systems in medical laboratories.

"They also include reducing health tourism by enhancing local diagnostic capabilities, and combating quackery and unprofessional practices in laboratories," he said.

He called for the establishment of a technical committee to develop a policy framework to achieve these objectives.

He also said that the initiative aligned with President Bola Tinubu's "Renewed Hope Agenda," which encouraged innovative solutions to existing challenges.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 15-member team is led by the Registrar/Chief Executive Officer of MLSCN.