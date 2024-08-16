Ghana: My Son's Heart Condition Forced Me to Leave Ghana - Esther Smith

16 August 2024
The Accra Times (Accra)
By Jonathan Quartey

Ghanaian gospel legend, Esther Smith, has opened up about the personal reasons that led her to relocate from Ghana to Germany years ago.

In an exclusive interview on The Afternoon Show on TV3, the gospel singer, who returned to Ghana after a decade-long stay in Germany, opened up about her reasons for leaving, citing her son's premature birth and subsequent heart condition diagnosis, which prompted her to seek specialized medical care abroad.

She stated that she had to abandon her music career for a while in order to concentrate on the health of her child. Esther Smith described the moment she received her son's diagnosis as an extremely difficult time, yet she testified that God's faithfulness has been a constant source of strength and comfort.

Esther Smith arrived in Ghana on August 12, 2024, at Kotoka International Airport, ahead of her highly anticipated self-headlined concert, 'Esther Smith Live In Concert,' scheduled for Sunday, August 25th, at Bantama Pentecost in Kumasi and Friday, August 30th, at the Perez Dome in Accra.

The concerts will feature a dynamic lineup of performances from Ghanaian gospel music heavyweights including

Mark Anim, Nana Yaw Asare, Becky Bonney, Diana Hammond, Kweku Teye, Joyce Blessing, Randy Agyemang, Oware Junior, Morris Babyface, Minister Lady Prempeh Mister OJ, Noble Nketia, and Pastor Joe Beechem.

Esther Smith was born in Kumasi, Suame, in the early 1970s. She discovered her musical talent at age 14, singing in the Tesano Methodist church choir, and later honed her skills in a singing group formed by Kapital Radio, a private radio station in Kumasi.

She has won numerous prestigious awards, including multiple Ghana Music Awards in 2003 and 2005 for Gospel Album of the Year, Gospel Artiste of the Year, Best Female Vocal Performance, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year.

Read the original article on Accra Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Accra Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.