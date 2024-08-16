Lesotho: Former Boxing Champion Charged With Sexual Assault

FORMER Lesotho Boxing Association (LeBA) president, retired Captain Moses Kopo, appeared before the Maseru Magistrate Court yesterday facing a sexual assault charge.

Kopo (46), of Ha-Bosofo in Maseru, was brought before Magistrate Nkhethoa Molapo, who read him the charge.

According to the charge sheet, Mr Kopo, a businessman and retired soldier, is accused of unlawfully and forcibly undressing 'Malepantiti Rapholo (31) on 13 November 2023, before exposing his private parts to her.

Magistrate Molapo informed Kopo of his right to apply for bail and to obtain legal representation.

"On 13 November 2023, at or near Ha-Bosofo, Maseru, you intentionally sexually assaulted one Malepantiti Rapholo (31) by touching her on her buttocks, undressing her without her consent, and exposing your manhood without her permission," reads the charge.

After the charges were read, Mr Kopo requested that the complainant return the money he claimed to have paid as a settlement for the matter.

"My Lord, if I am being charged, I would like to request that I be given my money back, which I have paid as a settlement for the matter..." said Mr Kopo before being interrupted by Magistrate Molapo, who stated that such issues would be determined by the trial court.

"Today, we are not here for that. What I need to know now is whether you want to apply for bail or not. This court will not address whether you have paid or not," said Magistrate Molapo.

Mr Kopo then applied for bail, citing his responsibilities as a businessman and guardian to three children.

"I would like to apply for bail, my Lord. I am a family man who is separated from my wife. I live alone and take care of three children. The eldest is 23, the second born is 20, and the youngest is 10 years old. Two of the children are still students, while the eldest has completed hiis studies. I am a businessman selling liquor," said Mr Kopo.

The prosecution, represented by Advocate Hlao, did not oppose the bail application.

Mr Kopo was subsequently ordered to pay a M500 bail deposit.

"This court has listened to your bail application and noted that the Crown is not opposing it. The court has also considered your personal circumstances and the nature of the case you are facing. It has been decided that you pay a M500 bail deposit, do not interfere with witnesses, and attend remands. You are also given the opportunity to obtain legal representation," said Magistrate Molapo.

Magistrate Molapo then remanded the case to 27 August for the allocation of a trial date, as the police have completed their investigations.

Meanwhile, Mr Kopo is regarded as one of Lesotho's greatest boxers of all time. He is among the three athletes from Lesotho who have won medals at the Commonwealth Games. He secured a silver medal at the 2006 Commonwealth Games in Melbourne, Australia.

Mr Kopo was appointed LeBA president in 2017, but his four-year term was cut short to two years, leading to his resignation in 2019.