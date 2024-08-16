Lesotho: Opposition Wrong On Letsoela and Reforms

OPPOSITION political parties must begin some serious soul searching on their role in the national reforms process.

They recently made it clear through their spokesman - Macheseta Mofomobe - that they will not partake in the national reforms process as long as Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) commander, Lieutenant General Mojalefa Letsoela, remains in his post.

This after his infamous October 2023 statement threatening MPs for stalling the reforms. Lt-Gen Letsoela and his then counterparts Commissioner of Police, Holomo Molibeli, and National Security Service (NSS) Director-General, Pheello Ralenkoane, had exhorted the MPs to complete the reforms process and abandon a motion of no confidence to boot out Prime Minister Sam Matekane from office. They vowed not to allow a change of government before the reforms were completed.

That the statement by the security chiefs was wrong remains an immutable fact. We are all frustrated by the delay in completing the reforms that will hopefully bring stability to this blighted Kingdom and create conditions for accountable and responsible governance to improve the lot of citizens. That however did not give the security chiefs the right to wade into civilian politics. The country united in condemning them.

Two of the security chiefs - Messrs Molibeli and Ralenkoane- have since left office after their contracts were not renewed. If they had hoped to carry favour with the government and have their tenures extended, that did not work. We remember congratulating Mr Matekane for resisting the temptation to keep them in office on account of their support for him.

We are therefore perplexed that this continues to be an issue and the opposition keeps on insisting that Lt-Gen Letsoela must be fired before they participate in the reforms. That argument is no longer sustainable. The opposition parties bent on frustrating the reforms because of the army boss's unfortunate but now old statement must thus begin some serious soul searching. Are they interested in serving Basotho or cheap politicking?

For starters, these reforms are not about Lt-Gen Letsoela. They are for the good of this Kingdom and all its citizens. For the opposition to make Lt-Gen Letsoela their bête noire for the completion of the reforms process is not only untenable, it's becoming increasingly childish obstruction of an important national process.

For the record, Lt-Gen Letsoela was not wrong in agitating for the completion of the reforms. He leads one of the most important institutions of state. The importance of completing the reforms is apparent to all and sundry. Lt-Gen Letseola's statement was only wrong insofar as he threatened to stop MPs from actually implementing their no confidence motion. If he had confined himself to urging politicians to complete the reforms process, we would have supported him. After all, that is what everyone - including His Majesty Letsie 111 - has been saying. The reforms need to be completed.

For the opposition to continue harping about Lt-Gen Letsoela's statement to the detriment of the entire reforms process is no longer tenable.

"Unless Letsoela's is removed, the environment for the reforms process remains unconducive," the spokesman for the opposition block opposed to the reforms, Mr Mofomobe, opined recently.

"We do want the reforms, but the environment is not conducive. How do you pass the reforms that are going to entrench the behaviour of Letsoela?

"How do you pass the reforms that are going to entrench the behaviour of Nthomeng (Deputy Prime Minister Nthomeng Majara) who interferes with the judiciary? Nthomeng is meddling in judicial matters. I don't understand what ABC says about the incidents that violate the Constitution whose supremacy we seek through the reforms. That is their opinion, and there is nothing wrong when they see things differently from us," Mr Mofomobe said in response to the All Basotho Convention (ABC) which has since broken ranks and adopted a more nuanced approach towards the reforms.

At a recent press conference, the ABC signaled it will support the government in passing the reforms. Through its spokesperson, Mphonyane Lebesa, the party said it was important to see the reforms process, which started under its founder and former Prime Minister Thomas Thabane's 2017-2020 coalition administration, completed for the benefit of the nation.

"We will rise and fall with the reforms," Mr Lebesa said.

"...We announce that we have been keeping an eye on the reforms and supporting them as well as correcting where they are not handled well. Therefore, we pledge to support the Bills before the National Assembly until they are enacted into law because this is what all Basotho, not just ABC supporters, want, so that there is peace, prosperity, and stability in the country.

"ABC Members of Parliament are committed and determined to support the reforms. The MPs should work with all truth and honesty basing themselves on the opinions of the public.....," Mr Lebesa said.

This is indisputably a mature and responsible posture by a political party with a stake in the progress of the country.

On the other hand, Mr Mofomobe's statement that the reforms will entrench people like Gen Letsoela and DPM Majara is as vacuous as it is plain silly. To the contrary , the reforms are meant to ensure that no one is entrenched in their position. They are meant to foster transparent and accountable processes of appointments to key state institutions based on merit and not patronage, among other things.

If the spirit and purport of the reforms were to entrench people like Lt-Gen Letsoela, then that would be more reason for the opposition's participation to ensure that does not happen.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Lesotho Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The main opposition Democratic Congress (DC) and its allies would do themselves a huge favour if they begin to base their arguments on the substance and processes of the reforms instead of personalities. As the main opposition with the second largest number of seats in Parliament, the DC is needed on some reform issues requiring super majorities. As the official opposition, the party could also enhance the reforms process by contributing on substantive issues. The DC may also want to consider the prudence of letting Mr Mofomobe speak on behalf of its coalition of parties opposed to the reforms. He has carved a reputation for himself as a man opposed to anything that the government does. Sometimes he is constructive, but many times he is destructive.

The reforms process has dragged on unnecessary. It was not foisted down Lesotho's throat. It came about as a realisation that we need to change the way we behave if we are to establish a decent society in which every citizen has a stake. The reforms are not about Lt-Gen Letsoela or anybody else. They are about all Basotho.

The worst the opposition can do is continue playing the role of spoiler. If there is an issue that must bring the politicians together, it is the reforms process because it benefits everyone.

We thus applaud the ABC for its nuanced stance as announced by Mr Lebesa. We urge the party to stick to that responsible position despite reports that some of its officials my be holding contrary views.