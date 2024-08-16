Lesotho: Econet Blesses Customer With a New Car

A LARGE crowd gathered in Qacha's Nek on Friday to witness the handover of a brand new Nissan NP200 to Tšanelo Mongali, the first winner of the EcoCash Tobetsa campaign, organised by Sasai Econet Financial Services (SEFS), a subsidiary of Econet Telecom Lesotho.

Deafening screams from the crowd, hooters, whistles, ululation and booming sounds from the speakers erected at the Qacha's Nek Taxi Rank created a festive atmosphere, forcing those who did not even know what the event was about to just join in.

Scintillating performances by Omali Themba, Ati Zee, Mitter and Mazda, as well as jokes from Lilaphalapha and Shorts were enough to keep the crowd entertained while waiting for the huge moment. There were other prizes including cash through money showers, cell-phones and airtime which were randomly awarded to Econet customers who were part of the crowd.

The sparkle of the day was when Mr Mongali was eventually announced the winner of the Nissan NP200, courtesy of Econet's SEFS.

SEFS is a leader in financial services, offering products like EcoCash and EcoSure. The company is committed to making a positive impact in communities across Lesotho.

The EcoCash Tobetsa campaign, which began in May and runs until September, will award three brand-new cars. The second car is set to be handed over at the end of this month, with the final car being awarded at the end of September. In addition to the cars, weekly cash prizes ranging from M1 000 to M15 000 are given out, with the amounts doubled on the last Friday of each month.

Speaking on behalf of SEFS management, Nhlapo Ketja, said the campaign reflects SEFS's dedication to empowering and giving back to the Basotho community--a tradition upheld by Econet for years.

He said the handover of the first grand prize was a significant milestone in the campaign, which aims to celebrate the use of EcoCash while positively transforming lives across the country.

"We are here today to unveil and celebrate with our first prize winner. This initiative not only honours customer loyalty but also demonstrates our commitment to convenience and our mission to positively impact the lives of our valued customers," Mr Ketja said.

He encouraged continued participation in the campaign, saying that anyone could win by purchasing bundles, paying bills, and making transactions using EcoCash.

Mr Ketja also addressed concerns about scams, warning customers to be vigilant against fraudsters posing as Econet employees and demanding bribes in exchange for winning.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Lesotho By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"There is no Econet employee who has access to manipulating the selection of winners, so it is important to immediately report to the police when you receive a call demanding a bribe for the promise of winning. People have been cruelly scammed by individuals falsely claiming to help customers win," Mr Ketja cautioned.

For his part, Mr Mongali, visibly emotional upon receiving his new bakkie, expressed his disbelief and excitement. He said when he first received the call, he couldn't believe it was real, and even during the handover, it still felt surreal. He encouraged others to participate in the campaign, saying that anyone, regardless of where they live, has a chance to win.

"I am excited, but it is still hard to believe this is happening. I encourage people to use EcoCash because it is evident that it gives back to the community. It's not only people who live in the lowlands that benefit. This car will have a positive impact on my life -- I will use it for family purposes and my side hustle because I am a hustler," Mr Mongali said.