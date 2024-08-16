Senegal: Gambia, Senegal Settle Border Trade Dispute

After a closed-door fruitful discussion that lasted for over five hours, Gambian authorities and their Senegalese counterparts have agreed to the continuation of the e-tracking system for Senegalese trucks in transit in the country to pay escort charges at the point of entry.

The agreement was reached following a recent cross-border trade dispute between the two countries.

Earlier on Tuesday, officials from both countries met at the border village of Kerr Ayub, where they shared pleasantries. They later headed for Mansa Konko in the Lower Region (LRR), where the closed-door meeting was held, which lasted for over 5 hours.

Among the key agreements reached between both countries are that trucks would not pay exit fees, and vehicles would be stopped for security reasons and instead of the new tariff, they would pay the recent usual charge of 63,000 CFA.

As both countries agreed on the Gambia Revenue Authority's e-tracking system to continue, Senegal also agreed to develop its tracking system.

On arrival in Mansa Konko, delegates briefly updated the media and the attendees, and El Malick Ndiaye, Senegalese Transport Minister, pointed out that the two presidents had spoken on the phone, which he said was a positive sign of peace, as opposed to other countries where leaders do not communicate during disputes.

After the closed-door dialogue, the two countries agreed that the Gambia should send a list of goods that are exempt from payment of duty to the Senegalese authorities.

Also, the period for the Laissez Passe (passavant) for Gambian vehicles entering Senegal has been increased from 10 to 30 days for 5,000 CFA with allowance for renewal for 15 days for 10,000 CFA.

In addition, all Senegalese vehicles entering The Gambia would be issued a 30-day laissez passé for 5,000 CFA and renewable for another time of 15 days for 15,000 CFA.

The laissez passé for vehicles entering The Gambia and 'passavant' for vehicles entering Senegal would not apply for trucks in transit and Senegalese trucks in transit would pay only the electronic tracking service fee.

The Gambian trucks in transit to Bissau, Mali, and Conakry, using the Senegalese corridor, would be charged escort fees.

Also, the ferry crossing charges for Senegal's Dakar Dem Dik and the Gambia's GTSC busses have been restored to their original price of 63,000 CFA and all the vehicles both Gambian and Senegalese using the bridge have the option to pay in both currencies (Dalasi or CFA) at a fixed rate to be published weekly.

They also indicated that goods bought from Senegal for The Gambia shall no longer be charged the sum of 80,000CFA, a fee imposed on goods valued at 500,000CFA or above.

Baboucarr O. Joof, minister for Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment, said the discussions they had were meant to facilitate trade, reduce the cost of trade, remove the barriers of trade, and ensure a smooth flow of trade between the two countries.

The Gambian trade minister acknowledged that they made significant progress during their dialogue, expressing optimism that over the next couple of months, the impact of their decision would result in poverty reduction on people of the two countries.

He said they did not solve all the problems during their closed-door dialogue but had significantly solved several issues.

Minister Joof spoke highly of the recent closed-door meeting, saying they have taken a "right move", considering the mechanisms to monitor enforcement that they had conceived during their meeting, and the decision to bring back the Trade and Industry Ministers together with their teams to look at the integrity of the challenges facing the two countries about exports to Senegal and imports to The Gambia to reduce the trade imbalance.

"We think we are on course to solving decades of problems," Minister Joof added.

Also speaking, Ebrima Sillah, minister for Transport, Works and Infrastructure, expressed the government's commitment to move on with the spirit of 'Senegambianism' and to move forward with the Senegambia cooperation.

Minister Sillah hinted that Senegal would also want to introduce its parking platform, which, he said, could be integration and harmonising the tracking of goods that traverse both countries.

He also pointed out that at the level of the customs of both countries, they are working to integrate and harmonise the two customs solutions that had been used in both countries under the framework of the ECOWAS initiative to enhance the movement of goods and services in member countries.

