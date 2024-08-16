Gambia: BSIC Bank Vows to Address Financial Needs of WCR Communities

Hani Ezgalei, the managing director of Banque Sahelo-Saharienne Pour L'investissement Et Le Commerce (BSIC) Gambia Limited, has reaffirmed their commitment in addressing the financial needs of communities in the West Coast Region (WCR).

"Our objectives among others are to ensure that we bring our services to the doorsteps of our valuable customers with a view to ensure that they will not have the difficulties of walking for distances to do transactions in our branches."

The BSIC boss speaking on Wednesday during the opening of a new branch in the metropolitan town of Brikama, said: "The presence of the new branch in Brikama will enable us to serve the financial needs of a growing community, thereby fostering local businesses and supporting the daily economic transactions that contribute to the area's development."

He continued: "The branch is more than just a physical location. It is a symbol of our commitment to supporting the economic strength of Brikama and by extension the broader Gambian economy."

Brikama area, Ezgalei went on, holds 'significant importance in our expansion strategy. This is not only due to its high population density but also because of its vibrant commercial activities."

"We have great expectations for the opening of the new branch in Brikama taking into account that Brikama is a hub of economic activities. Therefore, the new branch is strategically positioned to tap into the dynamic opportunities present in the area," he declared.

