Gambia: FGM Has Enormous Health Complications, Say Survivor, Health Practitioner

A Senior Nurse and Mid-Wife at the Ministry of Health has disclosed that the deep-rooted cultural practice of Female Genital Mutilation/Cutting (FGM/C) has a lot of health-related complications on the well-being of women and girls.

Halimatou J. Jesuorobo, who was speaking in an exclusive with The Point, revealed that pregnant women who have undergone FGM are at a heightened risk of complicated deliveries.

"The immediate and long-term physical health consequences of FGM can be devastating. Common short-term complications include severe pain, excessive bleeding, infection and long-term health risks encompassing chronic pain, urinary issues, menstrual problems, sexual dysfunction and childbirth complications and even death."

The World Health Organization has shown that more than 230 million girls and women alive today have undergone this deep-rooted cultural practice in 30 countries in Africa, Middle East and Asia.

Also, in The Gambia, according to a report by UNFPA, around 73% of women aged 15-49 are circumcised.

While many may view FGM/C through the cultural and religious lens, the practice is said to be associated with severe health implications.

The Senior Nurse and Mid-Wife nurse maintained that the implications of FGM/C extend beyond the physical aspect.

"Many survivors report experiences of trauma, anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder."

For her part, Mariama Sanyang, a survivor of this cultural practice, revealed that she was subjected to the practice when she was very young, which left her with physical pain and infection.

This traumatic experience, she added, has had a profound impact on both her physical health and psychological well-being throughout her life.

As a result of this harmful traditional practice, she went on, she has to undergo frequent medical treatments to manage the consequences and ensure that she can live a healthy life.

As the world continues to struggle with the complexities of culture and health, the fight against FGM/C remains a top priority. Understanding the profound health implications of the practice is essential for developing effective prevention strategies and supporting survivors. The commitment to ending FGM/C must be a collective effort driven by education, compassion, and unwavering advocacy for the health and rights of women and girls globally.

In essence, FGM/C comprises all procedures that involve partial or total removal of the external female genitalia, or other injury to the female genital organs for non-medical reasons. The practice has no health benefits for girls and women and cause severe bleeding and problems in urinating, and infections, as well as complications in childbirth. However, the practice is not limited to specific religious groups, rather, it is done by people from various cultures and religions.

The Point Newspaper

