Nigeria: NPFL - I'm Ready to Secure 10th NPFL Title for Enyimba - Yemi

Coach Yemi Olanrewaju is set to lead Enyimba in their quest for a tenth NPFL title when the league kicks off on August 31st.

Embracing the challenge as the new head coach, Yemi expressed his honor and determination to guide the club to success. After serving as interim manager following Finidi George's departure, Yemi officially signed a one-year contract on Tuesday.

At 32, the former Golden Eaglets assistant coach is eager to make his mark with the nine-time NPFL champions.

"I'm honoured to take on this new role and grateful to the club's chairman, Kanu Nwankwo, for the trust he has placed in me.

"We've built a strong foundation, and I'm excited to lead the team to even greater heights," Yemi said via Enyimba's Website.

Olanrewaju's immediate challenge will be rebuilding the squad after key players departed at the end of the last season. He emphasised his focus on integrating new signings seamlessly.

"We have good players and made some excellent signings. We are focused on integrating them quickly and efficiently. Nobody will listen to excuses; they only want results, and they want them as soon as possible," Yema explained.

Meanwhile, Enyimba's chairman Kanu Nwankwo showered praises on the new Coach's contributions to the team's success.

"Coach Yemi has been an invaluable member of our coaching staff. We believe he has the skills and expertise to take the team to the next level, and we look forward to seeing the team thrive under his leadership," Kanu said.

He will begin his journey as Enyimba head coach when the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) starts on August 31st.