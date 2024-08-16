Nigeria: Farmers Express Concerns As Drought Threatens Plant Growth

Farmers in some parts of the country are worried over mild drought threatening crop growth on their farms.

Our correspondents report that parts of Adamawa, Gombe, Plateau, Taraba and Nasarawa have remained for weeks without significant rainfall.

They said their crops are withering in the fields, raising serious concerns of crop failure this season.

The NiMET 2024 rainfall pattern has forecast that "2024 Little Dry Season (LDS)" was expected to begin on July 22 in some northern states and may last up to August 18.

However, most farmers do not have access to weather information simplified in the language they understand.

In Taraba State, fear has gripped farmers as their crops are drying due to lack of rainfall. Some parts of Adamawa State closer to Taraba are also hit.

Findings revealed that farmers across the state are expressing fear that they may lose their investments if the lack of rainfall persists, and their crops completely dry up.

Daily Trust gathered that there are areas in Taraba that have not had any rainfall for the past 41 days and crops such areas are withering.

Similarly, lack of rainfall has delayed the harvest of many crops, especially food crops.

However, in some areas, maize, groundnuts, melon and sesame are being harvested.

Areas that are without rainfall for several weeks include Ardo-Kola, Gassol, Bali, Karim-Lamido, Yorro, Lau and Zing.

Others include Wukari and Ibbi local government areas.

It was further gathered that crops in parts of Karim-Lamido, Gassol, Lau, Bali, Ardo-Kola and Jalingo LGAs are withering as a result of lack of rainfall.

However, communities across the affected areas have embarked on prayers and fasting seeking God's intervention over the frightening situation.

In Gashaka chiefdom, the Lamdo Gashaka, Alhaji Zubairu Hammangabdo, also led the community in prayers for rain at the Serti Eid prayer ground.

He also directed his subjects to fast and seek God's intervention in the situation.

Similarly, in Garba-Chede, Maihula, Sunkani, Mutum Biyu, Gassol town and Karim-Lamido areas, both Muslims and Christians have embarked on prayers and fasting.

Mallam Lamara Saidu, a small-scale farmer told Daily Trust that lack of rainfall has badly affected farming activities in his community.

He said last year at around this time, maize, groundnut and rice were already harvested but that the situation is different this year.

Another farmer from Sabongida area in Gassol LGA, Isa Abubakar said crops in Sansani, Sabongida, Tella and Gassol are drying up due to lack of rainfall.

He said for more than 41 days, no rain was recorded in the area and crops like maize, groundnut and guinea corn are drying up.

Our correspondent in Gombe State said the situation has gotten farmers very worried as their crops are withering due to low rainfall being experienced in some parts of the state.

For weeks, the state has been experiencing low levels of rainfall, leading to concerns among farmers about the impact on their crops.

Daily Trust reports that at the onset of the rains in May, some farmers had to relocate to neighbouring Taraba State for crop cultivation due to the bad weather conditions.

One of the farmers, Malam Saidu Ahmed, said they are worried that the low rainfall will damage their crops or affect their quality at harvest.

"In Gombe, the problem is not lack of rainfall, but it occurs intermittently and in low quantity. However, we are praying for enough rainfall this August, which we hope will resuscitate our withering crops," he said.

Another farmer, Abdullahi Muhammad, said the farmers are resorting to divine intervention by organising special prayer sessions for improved rainfall.

He, however, said experts have told them that the low rainfall is attributable to the effects of climate change.

"There is a serious concern among farmers, because inputs are expensive and no one wants to take the risk associated with this low rainfall.

"These rainfall uncertainties and associated risks are what made some farmers at the beginning of the rainy season to relocate to Taraba State," he added.

From Jos, Plateau State, our correspondent reports that hundreds of Christians and Muslims in Shendam LGA of the state converged at their religious centres to pray for rain as crops in various communities of the LGA have continued to dry up.

Sources from the southern part of the state told Daily Trust that various crops, including maize, yam, millet, among others, are drying up in Shendam, Langtang South and Mikang LGAs of the state, with farmers crying out over possible losses.

In the southern part of Nasarawa State, farmers are also concerned that the situation may affect their crop yield, particularly those who planted upland rice.

Rice and yam require good rainfall to yield good seed; insufficient rainfall will create problems for them, many of the farmers who spoke said.

Meanwhile, the experts have called on the relevant agencies and ministries to ensure that weather information is readily available (pamphlets, local languages, radio stations, news platforms, extension support and announcements) during the wet farming season to prepare farmers well ahead.