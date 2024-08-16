Africa: FIFA Ranking - Nigeria Retains Global Position, Remains 1st in Africa

Nigeria's senior women's football team, the Super Falcons, have held on to their 36th position in the latest FIFA global rankings, according to the list released on Friday, August 16, 2024.

The Super Falcons also remain the top-ranked women's football team in Africa, underscoring their dominance on the continent.

This ranking comes despite a disappointing showing at the recent Women's Summer Olympics football event in Paris, France.

Super Eagles drop in latest FIFA rankings as Spain climb to 3rd

The Super Falcons struggled to advance beyond the group stage, suffering three consecutive defeats. They lost 1-0 to both Brazil and Spain, followed by a 3-1 defeat to Japan, ultimately finishing at the bottom of Group C.

Trailing Nigeria in the African rankings are South Africa (50th), Morocco (59th), Zambia (62nd), and Ghana (66th).

Despite their recent challenges, the Super Falcons continue to be recognized as a formidable force in African women's football.

Top 10 teams in the world, according to the latest FIFA ranking

United States of America

England

Spain

Germany

Sweden

Canada

Japan

Brazil

Korea DPR

France

Vanguard News