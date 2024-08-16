Liberia: Clar Weah Foundation, a Historic Legacy

Former Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor says the dedication of the CLAR MARIE WEAH City of Hope Foundation in Marshall, Margibi County, shouldn't be about politics, but rather one that should be embraced for the betterment of the society.

Madam Taylor, in her keynote speech during the dedicatory ceremony on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, highlighted the significance of love and determination in transforming Liberia.

Speaking on the theme: "Seeing is Believing," she emphasized that the newly constructed City of Hope, an initiative led by former First Lady Clara Weah, is a testament of Ms Weah's enduring love for Liberia and its future generations.

She describes the foundation as a historic legacy project that will remain in the hearts of Liberians.

"This is a historic legacy project, and today, as we stand at the beginning of a testament of where we are, it shows pure love, which is exemplified from the heart," she says.

She describes the project as a testimony of a simple imagination to a dream come true while attributing the success of the event as a vision brought to life.

"As we stand here today, seeing is believing, and this is no ordinary, but a feeling by hope and love, and we are thrilled to realize a dream comes true; let it not be political."

In addition, Madam Taylor stresses that the City of Hope will bring forth the future of Liberian children and make their dreams come true, adding that the initiative focuses on uplifting the less fortunate in Liberian society.

She explains that the vision for the project arose from challenging living conditions faced by many young people in the country, demonstrating Madam Weah's deep compassion and commitment to changing lives.

Reflecting on the broader societal challenges, the former vice president laments the impact of misinformation in the digital age, urging those working to build a legacy not to be disheartened by falsehoods spread by others.

"People spread lies because they hate others, but those who want to change society should not fear. Their dreams will only come true when they are determined," she advises.

Former First Lady Clar Marie Weah describes the City of Hope Foundation launch as a beacon of hope for underprivileged children.

She reflects on her own journey as a child, having faced extreme struggle as a young adult without parental support, something she says prompted her ambitions for children, especially underprivileged children.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Children Infrastructure By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

" As a former first lady who has faced numerous struggles as a child and young adult without parental support, I was deeply to succeed while helping others to succeed.

Losing my father at the age of eight, and living with various family members, had exposed me to the harsh reality and I have pledged to overcome it, and if given the chance, to ensure others receive the care and kindness", she expresses.

Ms. Weah: "My heart is pounding, and I'm extremely grateful for your presence here today; "as a former first lady, I've committed myself to catering to underprivileged girls. Therefore, the dedication of the CLAR Hope Foundation is a beacon of hope for the less fortunate."

She reaffirms her commitment to taking care of children, recalling that during her tenure in office, her foremost responsibility was ensuring the welfare of underprivileged children. While visiting orphanages across the country, she saw their deplorable living conditions, such as a lack of basic necessities like food and shelter, which burned her heart and resulted in the construction of the CLAR Hope Foundation.

Meanwhile, the Clar Marie Weah City of Hope Foundation was built to cater to orphans and less fortunate children, especially girls.

The facility comprises three academies for orphans and less fortunate children, three dormitories for staffers and students, a vocational and technical school, a 300-capacity theatre, a mini-football stadium, a basketball court, an indoor gym, a swimming pool, a clinic, computer laboratory, library, and an administrative building. Others include a rehabilitation center for at-risk youths and mini-bungalows.

The City of Hope was constructed by Madan Clara Weah, wife of former President George Weah, to offer children of Liberia a brighter future filled with opportunities.