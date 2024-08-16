Liberia: U.S. Ambassador Mark Toner Swears in New Peace Corps Liberia Volunteers

On August 14, United States Ambassador to Liberia Mark C. Toner administered the oath of office to seven new Peace Corps Volunteers. This event marks a milestone in the enduring partnership between the United States and the people of Liberia as Peace Corps continues to rebuild its program in Liberia.

The newest cohort of Peace Corps Volunteers continue a longstanding American tradition of volunteerism by answering the call to public service. They have spent eleven weeks undergoing intensive training during which they acquired the essential language, cultural, and technical skills needed to make a meaningful impact in the communities where they will serve. The new Volunteers will be posted throughout the country, focusing on the areas of education and health, where the needs are great and the opportunities to positively contribute are many. These new volunteers will become part of a long legacy of Americans and Liberians working together to achieve progress and build friendship.

Since 1962, the Peace Corps began operations in Liberia; over 4,000 Volunteers have served in villages and towns throughout the country and across many facets of Liberia's development efforts, including education, agriculture, rural development, and health. Their service symbolizes the ongoing vitality of U.S.-Liberian bilateral cooperation and the American commitment to service that continues to drive positive change in Liberia and around the globe.