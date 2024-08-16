Nigeria: Timaya Unveils Ninth Album 'Gladiator', Features Tiwa Savage, Phyno, Others

The GLADIATOR album is a star-studded affair featuring collaborations and production from some of the industry's top talents.

Renowned Nigerian musician Timaya has released his highly anticipated ninth album, 'GLADIATOR'. The singer says the album showcases his distinctive musical style and lyrical prowess, providing fans with an exciting and diverse collection of 12 tracks.

The GLADIATOR album is a star-studded affair, featuring collaborations and production from some of the industry's top talents, such as Phyno, Olamide, Tiwa Savage, and Jamaican dancehall star Konshens.

Also on the album, producers Young D, Jonny Blaze and Nigerian iconic producer Masterkraft prove their mettle.

"GLADIATOR is more than just an album; it's a powerful statement of resilience, strength, and musical prowess. It guides listeners through various themes, from empowerment and success to love and celebration. The album's stellar collaborations with industry giants add depth and diversity to the project," said the singer.

Timaya, born Inetimi Timaya Odon, is one of Nigeria's most successful and influential Afro-dancehall artists. With a career spanning over a decade, he has consistently delivered chart-topping hits and garnered a massive fanbase in Nigeria and internationally. He is known for his unique blend of Afrobeat, dancehall, and reggae and continues pushing boundaries and captivating audiences with his music.