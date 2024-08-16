Nigeria: WHO - 480,000 Vulnerable People in Borno to Get Nutrition Commodities

The World Health Organization (WHO) has disclosed that no less than 484,000 vulnerable people will be reached during the lean season with drugs and nutrition commodities in Borno State.

WHO Country Representative, Dr Walter Mulombo, stated this while donating essential medical and nutrition commodities to the Borno State Government in Maiduguri.

Mulombo said 3,200 children under five years with Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) and medical complications under admission at the stabilization centres in the state will also be provided with the kits.

Represented by the team lead, World Health Emergency, Dr Ann Fortin, Mulombo explained that the services will target population in security-compromised locations with limited access to healthcare centres.

"The current donation targets explicitly reaching over 484,740 vulnerable populations, especially those in security-compromised locations with limited access to healthcare services and over 3,200 children under 5 with SAM and medical complications under admission at the stabilization centres in Borno will be provided high-quality treatment services utilizing these SAM kits," he said.

The Country Representative remarked that WHO, in 2023, had supported the State Government in reaching over 1.6 million vulnerable populations, including children between 0-59 months, pregnant and breastfeeding women, and adolescent girls with critical interventions.

"These essential commodities include life-saving medicines, nutritional supplements, and medical supplies for treating and preventing malnutrition and common childhood illnesses.

"Other services provided by the organization included Malaria treatment, multiple micronutrient supplementation for pregnant mothers, Vitamin A and deworming for children and deworming across hard-to-reach locations," he added.

Mulombo said the commodities would mitigate the heightened morbidity associated with the lean season, thereby reducing maternal and child mortality rates across the state.

He commended the State Government for its unwavering support and dedication to improving healthcare services.

Items donated include life-saving medicines, nutritional supplements, and medical supplies for treating and preventing malnutrition and common childhood illnesses.