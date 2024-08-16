Nigeria: La Liga - Nigeria's Chrisantus Uche Targets Bright Start With Getafe On Startimes

The 2024-25 La Liga season kicks off this evening with Nigerian midfielder Chrisantus Uche set to make his debut for Getafe against Athletic Club.

Uche, 21, joined Getafe from AD Ceuta on a four-year deal, becoming the third Nigerian to play for the club, following in the footsteps of Peter Etebo and Ikechukwu Uche.

StarTimes will broadcast all 380 La Liga matches on its Sports Premium channel and for six hundred Naira weekly on StarTimes-ON App, with select games also airing on Sports Life.

Today's season openers include Real Betis vs. Girona, in addition to Getafe's away match.

Uche's journey from Nigeria's U-23 team to Spanish football has been described as remarkable for those who have followed the midfielder's gradual rise from Owerri, Imo State.

His signing is a boost to Getafe, who finished 12th last season but aim for a return to European competition with new summer signings.

Getafe has a modest history of European success, having finished 5th in La Liga in the 2018-19 season and advancing to the Round of 16 in the 2019-20 UEFA Europa League.

During their last campaign in Europe, they remarkably beat Ajax 3-2 on aggregate before losing to Inter Milan 2-0 in the Round of 16.

With Uche on board, Getafe hopes to replicate past glories and push for a possible return to European football.

The Nigerian midfielder has already made a notable impression, scoring Getafe's only goal in their friendly match against Atletico Madrid on Saturday, August 3.

This promising display hints at the exciting possibilities to come from Uche in the upcoming La Liga season.

Fans can tune in to StarTimes to catch Uche's debut and follow his journey throughout the season.

As Uche begins his La Liga adventure, he will be joined by other Nigerian players in the league, including the trio of Sadiq Umar, Kelechi Iheanacho and Chidera Ejuke.

The presence of these Nigerian stars is expected to draw more international attention to the league and inspire a new generation of football fans in Nigeria and beyond.