Nigeria: Strike - Kaduna Doctors Give Govt 10-Day Ultimatum to Rescue Colleague

17 August 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abubakar Sadiq Mohd

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) at the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH), Zaria chapter, Kaduna State, has given the government and security agencies a 10-day ultimatum for the unconditional release of their colleague, Dr. Ganiyat Popoola.

The doctors vowed to embark on an industrial action if their request was not met within the period.

Dr. Suleiman Isah Adah, the association's President and Dr. Jimoh Aminat, its Secretary, stated this on Friday during a press conference at ABUTH.

"We can't guarantee industrial harmony, if by the 26th of August, she is not released or rescued," they said.

Dr. Popoola, a mother of five and medical practitioner at the National Eye Care Kaduna, was abducted along with her husband and a visiting nephew, Abdul-Mughniy Folaranmi when bandits raided the staff quarters of the hospital on December 27, 2023.

Popoola's husband was however subsequently released due to his deteriorating health condition, after meeting the demands of the abductors.

The association cautioned that if the abducted doctor was not rescued in 10 days, members would be forced to embark on strike.

"We call upon the government, security agencies and all relevant authorities to intensify efforts to secure their safe return," it added.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.