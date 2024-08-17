Nigeria: Strike - Kaduna Doctors Give Govt 10-Day Ultimatum to Rescue Colleague

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) at the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH), Zaria chapter, Kaduna State, has given the government and security agencies a 10-day ultimatum for the unconditional release of their colleague, Dr. Ganiyat Popoola.

The doctors vowed to embark on an industrial action if their request was not met within the period.

Dr. Suleiman Isah Adah, the association's President and Dr. Jimoh Aminat, its Secretary, stated this on Friday during a press conference at ABUTH.

"We can't guarantee industrial harmony, if by the 26th of August, she is not released or rescued," they said.

Dr. Popoola, a mother of five and medical practitioner at the National Eye Care Kaduna, was abducted along with her husband and a visiting nephew, Abdul-Mughniy Folaranmi when bandits raided the staff quarters of the hospital on December 27, 2023.

Popoola's husband was however subsequently released due to his deteriorating health condition, after meeting the demands of the abductors.

The association cautioned that if the abducted doctor was not rescued in 10 days, members would be forced to embark on strike.

"We call upon the government, security agencies and all relevant authorities to intensify efforts to secure their safe return," it added.