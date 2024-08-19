Ethiopia: Somali President Accuses Ethiopia of Violating Sovereignty Over Somaliland Deal

Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud accused Ethiopia of refusing to recognize Somalia as a sovereign state, escalating tensions between the two neighboring countries.

This confrontation comes in the wake of Ethiopia's controversial agreement with Somaliland, a self-declared independent region in northern Somalia.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of Somalia made the accusation against Ethiopia. The involved parties also include Ethiopia, Somaliland, and various international stakeholders.

President Mohamud condemned Ethiopia for failing to acknowledge Somalia's sovereignty and accused Addis Ababa of violating international law. He referred specifically to Ethiopia's recent agreement with Somaliland, which allows Ethiopia to lease 20 kilometers (12 miles) of Somaliland's coastline for a period of 50 years.

The President's address occurred on Saturday, amidst growing international scrutiny of Ethiopia's actions earlier this year when the memorandum of understanding was signed.

The situation centers around the Horn of Africa, with key players being Somalia, Ethiopia, and the breakaway region of Somaliland. The international reactions and indirect talks have involved global actors like the United States, the European Union, China, Turkiye, and various African and Arab organizations.

Ethiopia, one of the world's largest landlocked nations with a population of 120 million, has long sought access to the sea. This desire intensified after the loss of its coastal outlet following Eritrea's independence in 1993.

The agreement with Somaliland offers Ethiopia a much-coveted route to the Red Sea, although this has sparked outrage in Somalia, which views the deal as an infringement on its territorial integrity.

The Ethiopian-Somaliland deal has triggered a cascade of diplomatic reactions. The international community, including the United States, the European Union, China, the African Union, and the Arab League, has urged Ethiopia to respect Somalia's sovereignty.

Meanwhile, Turkiye has taken on a mediating role, facilitating indirect talks between Somalia and Ethiopia. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan reported "notable progress" after a second round of negotiations last Tuesday in Ankara, with a third round scheduled for September 17.

The memorandum of understanding between Ethiopia and Somaliland is seen by many as a strategic but risky manoeuvre by Addis Ababa. Somaliland, which declared independence from Somalia in 1991, has yet to gain formal international recognition despite operating with its own government, currency, and passports.

The region's relative stability compared to the rest of the Horn of Africa and its strategic location near the Red Sea and Suez Canal have made it an attractive partner for Ethiopia, despite its isolation due to the lack of international recognition.