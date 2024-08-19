East Africa: 'We Will Not Negotiate On Any Issue Until Ethiopia Respects Somalia's Sovereignty' - President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud

19 August 2024
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — Somalia has announced that it refuses to negotiate any issue with Ethiopia until the latter recognizes its "sovereignty," according to Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's televised speech on Saturday.

"We will not negotiate on any matter until Ethiopia acknowledges Somalia's sovereignty and status as an independent neighboring country," President Mohamud stated. His remarks followed second round of Ankara talks, mediated by Türkiye , which did not produce an agreement between the two nations.

"We have concluded from the Ankara talks that Ethiopia is unwilling to accept Somalia's sovereignty and independent status," Mohamud added. "Until this is resolved, there will be no discussions on the seaport or any other issues, as this challenges international law," the BBC reports.

Türkiye has been facilitating dialogue between the two countries following tensions that arose after Ethiopia signed a memorandum of understanding with Somaliland in January.

After the conclusion of the second round of talks, Ethiopia expressed confidence that Turkey now understands its "legitimate interest" in securing dependable sea access. Ethiopian Foreign Minister Taye Atske Selassie stated that Ethiopia's sea access concerns "will be resolved peacefully" through regional cooperation.

Somaliland, while questioning Turkey's impartiality as a mediator, reiterated its commitment to implementing the agreement granting Ethiopia naval base access in return for recognition. However, Somaliland also cautioned against any "infringement on its sovereign rights" and has established a task force to advance its international recognition efforts.

Despite the two rounds of discussions ending without resolution, a third round of talks between the Ethiopian and Somali foreign ministers is scheduled Türkiye.

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

