Nigeria: Omotola Jalade's Husband Didn't Buy Me Car - Destiny Etiko

"Omotola's husband doesn't have my number, and I don't have him--so, what's the problem?"

Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko has refuted recent claims that Captain Matthew Ekeinde, husband of veteran actress Omotola Jalade--Ekeinde, purchased a luxury car for her.

This isn't the first time Etiko has faced accusations of being financially supported by influential businessmen.

In February 2021, similar reports emerged after she acquired a white Prado SUV, allegedly a gift from oil magnate Tein Jack-Rich (Founder and President of Belemaoil). These claims triggered a wave of controversy, prompting Etiko to deliver a strong rebuttal and Mr Jack-Rich

Again, the Enugu-born actress expressed her frustration with the persistent attempts to discredit her achievements by attributing her success to relationships with wealthy men in an Instagram video on Saturday.

My hard work

Etiko stated that all of her career success resulted from hard work. "If you want to withhold the blessings of God in somebody else's life and you want to grow, it's impossible. Before, you guys had always spoken ill about me. Do men give money? If they do, I don't know.

"Even if they do, I don't know. The last time I checked, I worked for 99.9% of all I have. I did it all myself with my full chest. I don't know why some people are bitter; perhaps they are scared."

The 35-year-old actress went on to explain that she has a tradition of buying herself new cars on birthdays, highlighting that she works tirelessly to achieve her goals. "On most of my birthdays, I always buy a car because I love to change my car every year," she noted.

Just a selfie

Addressing the connection to Captain Ekeinde, Etiko clarified that she only met him four years ago during a flight he piloted. "They [trolls] dug up a picture from long ago--a picture of Omotola's husband that I took with him over four years ago.

"How did it happen? I was on a flight, and he (Omotola's husband) was the pilot. Some people (passengers) were snapping pictures with me, and he was like, 'What's going on there?' And they (passengers) now responded, ' She is an actress.' I politely responded too and said, 'Hi, sir.' I greeted him respectfully because he was my senior colleague's (Omotola) husband," she said.

Etiko explained that she was the one who requested a selfie with him out of respect, but that brief encounter was the extent of their interaction. "From that day till date, where will I see the man? How does it concern me?" she questioned, dismissing the rumours as baseless attempts by her detractors to tarnish her reputation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Timed allegations

Addressing trolls perpetuating these rumours, the Nollywood star said, "This is how it hurts these people in their bodies. They say, 'Ha, Destiny will soon buy a new car. She has been working hard and making money; let us channel her source, attributing it to a man.' You can't spoil my joy; God has blessed me, and it's unstoppable. Losers should go off."

The Enugu-born actress condemned the trolls for dragging Omotola's family into the matter. "Leave the man [Omotola's husband] in his house alone. Leave our beautiful legendary Omotola and her son alone. I have never met Omotola; I only watched her whilst growing up. I have never met the son; the husband was just on a flight, and that was it. He [Omotola's husband] doesn't have my number, and I don't have him--so, what's the problem?"

She concluded by expressing her belief that the timing of these allegations, coinciding with her upcoming birthday and aimed at linking her to controversy, was deliberate.

However, Etiko stated that she remains unbothered, asserting that she can afford any car she desires through hard work.

Actress Etiko is known for her breakthrough role in the movie Idemili. Besides her talent, Etiko often showcases her luxurious lifestyle, making her a frequent subject of public interest.

Omotala is a renowned Nigerian actress, singer, and philanthropist known for her influence in Nollywood and beyond. Omotola married Captain Ekeinde in 1996 and has had four children together for nearly three decades.