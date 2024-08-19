Nigeria: UNHCR Officials Call for 'Sustainable Solutions' to End Displacement Crisis in Nigeria

Senior UN refugee agency (UNHCR) officials on Friday highlighted the needs of forcibly displaced people in Nigeria, stressing the importance of finding sustainable, long-term solutions to improve their lives.

UNHCR operations and protection officials Raouf Mazou and Ruven Menikdiwela completed a high-level visit to Nigeria, focused on establishing sustainable solutions for internally displaced people (IDPs) through Government-led and "whole-of-society" strategies based on UN and some of its partners' knowledge.

Needs of the internally displaced

The senior officials commended the Nigerian Government for having received more than 100,000 asylum-seekers and refugees from about 50 countries. They further promised to strengthen the self-reliance of IDPs.

However they noted that more than three per cent of the world's 120 million who have been forced on the move are themselves Nigerians.

Over 3.6 million of the global total are forcibly displaced in their own countries due to violence sparked by non-State armed organizations or community disputes worsened by a lack of resources.

Additionally, there has been a gradual increase in IDPs who are forced to rely heavily on humanitarian aid.

UNHCR's Assistant High Commissioner for Operations, Mr. Mazou said that "we cannot watch this protracted situation endure, with families dependent on assistance year after year."

"Refugees and IDPs have repeatedly told us that they would prefer a job rather than be given a handout," he continued.

Mr. Mazou also said he met men and women who returned home in hopes of building a better life; he said UNHCR will be assisting in building livelihood opportunities.

UNHCR assistance

UNHCR says it has begun working with the Nigerian Government to provide "sustainable solutions" to members of displaced communities by assisting with farming, irrigation, food security and employment needs.

Regional Director for West and Central Africa Mr. Menikdiwela who was also on the high-level visit, will prioritise long-term solutions for IDPs in the region based on the "protection environment, labour opportunities and conditions, and the availability of development and private-sector funding."

"Solutions are the highest form of protection," Assistant High Commissioner Menikdiwela added. "This requires humanitarian, development and peace partners to work together."