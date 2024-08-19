Africa CDC and Bavarian Nordic Partner to Boost Mpox Vaccine Production in Africa

press release

Africa CDC has pledged to deliver 10 million Mpox vaccine doses by 2025, marking a significant commitment to strengthening health security across the continent. In support of this ambitious goal, Bavarian Nordic has joined forces with Africa CDC to enhance vaccine manufacturing capabilities within Africa. This partnership is set to play a crucial role in ensuring that up to 2 million doses are available this year, in addition to existing orders.

This collaboration is particularly vital in light of the recent declaration of the Mpox Public Health Emergency of Continental Security (PHECS), emphasizing the need for equitable vaccine access across African nations.

Learn more about this important partnership here: https://www.bavarian-nordic.com/investor/news/news.aspx?news=6970