South Africa: Mpox Is Under Control - Department of Health

The Department of Health has assured South Africans that the current Mpox outbreak remains under control.

"However, this does not mean people should become complacent because we have learned from the COVID-19 pandemic that viruses are unpredictable as they mutate from time to time."

According to the department, South Africa remains on high alert in case of a surge in Mpox cases and the emergence of new contagious strains.

The department has since called on citizens to play their part and support the country's response efforts to prevent the spread of Mpox by maintaining nonpharmaceutical measures, including personal hygiene.

Meanwhile, various pharmaceutical interventions, including additional treatments and vaccines, are being considered. The decision will be based on epidemiological data, the department added.

The department also clarified that both the declarations by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) do not translate into trade and travel restrictions.

This is after the ongoing outbreak of Mpox has been officially declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) by the WHO.

The department said this serves as a clarion call for Member States, including South Africa, to work together, fast-track approval of Mpox vaccine and treatment while maintaining strict safety protocols, and ensuring these life-saving vaccines reach the most vulnerable populations to prevent the further spread of this infectious, but treatable disease.

South Africa is also working with various stakeholders, including the WHO County Office, National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) and Border Management Authority (BMA) to intensify epidemiological and surveillance, contact tracing and health screening activities for case investigation and early detection of new positive cases in the country.

The total number of positive cases recorded in the country as of Sunday, 18 August 2024, stands at 24 including three deaths, 19 recoveries and two active cases undergoing home isolation.

Twelve cases were reported in Gauteng, 11 in KwaZulu-Natal and one in the Western Cape.

"The department will keep the public updated on the situation and response efforts, including as and when there are new developments.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We encourage businesses and organisations with operations in the affected countries to ensure [they] put measures in place to ensure their employees who regularly travel to and from South Africa, are well informed of Mpox; and are fit to travel."

Symptoms

In addition, travellers experiencing Mpox-like symptoms should seek immediate medical attention and if possible, delay their travel until they are diagnosed or fully recovered to prevent possible cross-border transmission.

"We also urge all people who experience any of the Mpox symptoms, with or without international travel history to present themselves to a health facility for clinical observation and confine themselves to one place until their test results are available."

The department stated that anyone can contract Mpox regardless of age, gender, sexual orientation and race.

"The current epidemiological data suggests that people living with HIV and men who have sex with men (MSM) are vulnerable to Mpox," the department said, adding that those living with chronic medical conditions such as tuberculosis and diabetes are also at risk.

Some of the common symptoms of Mpox include a rash which may last for two to four weeks, fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy and swollen glands.

According to the department, the painful rash looks like blisters or sores and can affect the face, palms of the hands, soles of the feet and groin.