Nigeria: The Future Is Now - Youth Climate Action for a Sustainable World

How do you explain to a child that there is no food due to decreased crop yields? Or that higher temperatures and increased rainfall could disrupt their education? Young children today will grow up on a planet where extreme weather events occur more frequently than in the past. As Jumoke Omodeni, a 26-year-old Nigerian poet, expresses in her poem "What did I do to deserve this?". The answer is nothing.

Unfortunately, the catastrophic consequence of climate change spares no one, regardless of location or demography. Despite having little to do with its causes, children remain particularly vulnerable to the effects of climate change. Limited access to good quality health and nutrition services; lack of safe water, sanitation and hygiene; limited access to quality education; and high levels of poverty are some of the impacts that threaten children's futures.

Despite these challenges, children and young people are using their voices to raise awareness about climate change, advocating for sustainable practices, and demanding meaningful action from policymakers. While young people across the world have expressed betrayal and anger at their government's responses to climate change, they understand that it is up to them to protect the planet's future.

This year's International Youth Day -- "From Clicks to Progress: Youth Digital Pathways for Sustainable Development" which held on August 12, 2024, celebrated the power of youth and digital innovation in highlighting the connection between digitalisation and accelerating the progress of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Regarding climate change, ignorance is not bliss

The ability of young people to advocate for climate justice depends on their level of awareness and their understanding of the impact of climate change -- or if they even know what it is in the first place. According to a poll, conducted by the United Nations Children's Fund in Collaboration with Gallup, only half of young people globally understand the correct definition of climate change. Young people living in low-and-middle income countries have even less understanding about climate change.

In Nigeria, there is an even bigger gap in climate awareness between rural and urban residents. This suggests a critical need to invest in climate education for young people so that they do not lose out on important knowledge about the consequences of climate change and how to adapt to it.

According to Mubarak, a 14-year-old resident of Bwari, an area council in Nigeria's Federal Capital Territory, "I was worried about when the rains will come or if it will come this year, we planted beans and corn". While Mubarak may find the concept of climate change somewhat abstract, he recognises the shifts in weather patterns and its impact on his daily life and overall well-being.

This acknowledgement may resonate with many young people, who may not fully grasp the complexities of climate change but understand its practical effects on their lives

From clicks to progress

Fortunately, due to the widespread use of digital platforms and social media, young people across the world are becoming more aware of climate change and its impact across different aspects of living. Social media has become a powerful tool for spreading information, mobilising communities, and holding leaders accountable. Beyond social media, other digital technologies have been key in empowering youths to take climate actions.

This is where "each one, teach one" comes into play. Young people who possess knowledge have a responsibility or a natural role in passing it on to less informed people and one of the most effective ways to illustrate the impact of climate change is by highlighting its connection to nutrition, health, and well-being.

Tools such as data analytics, geospatial mapping and artificial intelligence enable young activists to monitor environmental changes, track carbon footprints, and develop solutions for sustainability.

Some youth-led organisations such as SustyVibes, International Climate Change Development Initiative, EcoChampions, Ekòndò, Youth for Sustainable Development Action Initiative and many others have all taken to innovative approaches like community outreach, digital advocacy, and climate education workshops to raise awareness on the dangers of the changing climate.

Out of reach

While the global community marks this occasion, it also sheds light on the digital divide among communities which is excluding a disproportionate number of young people from participating in crucial climate conversations even when the impact affects them most.

According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), over the past 60 years, Africa has recorded a warming trend that has generally been more rapid than the global average. Despite this, many Africans lack access to the essential tools, technologies, and support systems that would enable them to mitigate and adapt.

This means more young people can utilise their platforms to ensure that no person is left behind in climate change conversations. On October 23, 2024, Nigeria Health Watch will debut the Future of Health Youth Pre-conference, themed "Amplifying Youth Voices for Climate-Health Action" to convene young leaders from across the continent to engage, collaborate, and share actionable insights to address the health impacts of climate change.

The youth preconference aims to raise awareness about the health implications of climate change on African communities as well as equip young leaders with the knowledge, skills, and resources to develop effective climate-health solutions.

The future of our planet lies in the hands of young people; however, they still require the means, tools and resources to address the issues of climate change. The earth they inherit might not be perfect but young people are surely going to ensure that they leave it better than they met it.