Southern Africa: President Ramaphosa Arrives in Zimbabwe for Ordinary SADC Summit

17 August 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in Harare, in the Republic of Zimbabwe to attend the 44th Ordinary Summit of the Southern African Community (SADC) Heads of State and Government.

The President arrived in neighbouring Zimbabwe on Saturday morning.

The 44th Ordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government will take place today under the theme: "Promoting Innovation to unlock opportunities for sustained economic growth and development towards an Industrialised SADC".

The President will participate in discussions on the agenda of the Summit that include the Status of Member State Contributions, Regional Food and Nutrition Security, Status of health in the region, Implementation of the SADC Industrialisation Strategy and Roadmap as well as candidatures to continental and international organisations.

"As South Africa commemorates the 30th Anniversary of its democracy and freedom, it will equally mark the 30th anniversary of its membership and active participation in SADC, since it joined this regional body in August 1994.

"The Summit will provide an opportunity for SADC leaders to assess and review progress made in terms of the region's flagship integration agenda, the Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan (RISDP) 2020-2030, which is about promoting peace and security, good governance, socio-economic development and integration in the region," said the Presidency.

The President will also sign two SADC legal instruments; the SADC Declaration on Accelerating Action to End AIDS as a Public Health Threat in the Region by 2030 as well as the Agreement Amending the SADC Protocol on Gender and Development.

During the Summit, the Republic of Zimbabwe will assume the Chairpersonship of SADC, taking over from the Republic of Angola, which chaired SADC since the previous Summit held in Luanda, in August 2023.

The Summit is preceded by the SADC Council of Ministers Meeting which took place from 13-14 August 2024 which was attended by South Africa's International Relations and Cooperation Minister, Ronald Lamola.

Lamola commended the SADC for taking steps towards regional stability and economic integration.

A SADC Organ Troika Summit was also held on 16 August 2024.

President Ramaphosa is supported by Minister Lamola and the Minister of Finance, Enoch Godongwana.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.