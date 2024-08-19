Southern Africa: Regional Stability Vital!

You can catch mpox through close contact with someone who has symptoms. Close contact includes skin-to-skin (e.g., touching, anal or vaginal sex); face-to-face (e.g.; talking, singing or breathing); mouth-to-skin (e.g., oral sex); and mouth-to-mouth (e.g., kissing). You can also catch mpox from contaminated bedding, towels, surfaces or objects.

opinion

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has previously stated that instability in one area is instability everywhere.

This is so because conflict in one country of any regional grouping means reduced trade, longer routes picked to move goods around and tension among neighbours.

Good neighbourliness means African countries can trade more with each other as well as share ideas and challenges which will lead to improvements in the lives of the regional citizens.

And this cannot be too far from why Africa is the poorest continent on earth as several neighbouring countries do not choose to trade with their neighbours or fellow African countries.

In today's edition, we are carrying a story where the 44th Ordinary Summit of the SADC Heads of State and Government has commended President Hichilema for his outstanding leadership and continued efforts in promoting peace and security in the region.

President Hichilema has preached this during his tenure as Chairperson of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.

It is a good thing that the SADC region has chosen jaw, jaw, jaw as opposed to war, war, war.

There are so many conflicts sprinkled across the continent with not less than four African countries featuring in the top 10 most dangerous places in the world.

Such statistics can never be good for business as this keeps investors from bringing about development away.

Fortunately for SADC, most countries are peaceful, forward-thinking, and enjoy peace.

The region also remains one of the most attractive places for Foreign Direct Investment.

The commendation of President Hichilema by the SADC Ordinary Summit of the Heads of State and Government goes well with the regional goal to promote peace and enhance security as can be seen in the peaceful elections held recently around the region.

During President Hichilema's tenure as SADC chair, the region has seen progress in the political and security situation in Eswatini as well as the holding of peaceful elections in the DR Congo, Madagascar, South Africa and Zimbabwe among others.

Not too long ago, SADC called for special tailored interventions aimed at promoting and restoring stability in the region to help in meeting its economic goals.

The stance by SADC on peace and security is what Africa needs to do more and more so it sorts out the pockets of instability that may affect the free flow of goods from one region to the other and also restricts the amount of investment one area can attract as compared to others.

We commend the SADC leaders for deciding to be united and work together to ensure the economic and security needs are met for the good of the people of the region.